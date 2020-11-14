Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

When, oh when, will someone with some smarts and courage stand up and just say NO to developing the 72-acre Chanate property? It is too dangerous to develop. Homes and neighborhoods there will go up like a torch, and insurance companies will not insure anyone living there.

Once again, it is all about MONEY, not lives. My husband, Roy Sprague, (retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief), Santa Rosa, and Rincon Valley firefighters expressed misgivings about the Fountain Grove development 30 years ago. It went up in flames (Tubbs fire 2017.) They knew this was likely to happen, but the developer got the permits to build. Once again, reason and logic lose to big MONEY.

Mary Cay Sprague

Santa Rosa

Pop Up testing

EDITOR: I wanted to get a COVID test and had recently received a newsletter from the City of Santa Rosa with a link to a calendar of Pop Up test sites. Included was a number to call to get an appointment.

On Nov. 2, I called and had to leave a message. The outgoing message stated that due to the number of calls I would get a return call in 2-3 days. A week passed and no call back. Maybe the appointments were booked, but I still should have at least received a call. Wonder if these Pop Up sites are being utilized effectively?

Luckily I was able to go online and book an appointment at the testing site at the Jockey Club. The whole thing took 15 minutes, including driving.

Robin Rothrock

Santa Rosa

Regional park neighbors

If you choose to live in the urban wildlife interface, then you assume certain fire-related risks. If you choose to live next door to a park that is meant for the enjoyment of all residents, then you have to know that you can’t interfere with the opportunities for residents in that park. If the risks are uncomfortable for you, then it might be wise to relocate to an area where you feel safer.

JT O’Neill

Sebastopol

A perennial confusion

EDITOR: I would like to correct David M. Heaney’s definition of socialism (“A socialist nation” Nov. 10, Letters). He writes “The definition of socialism is that the community owns the means of production and distribution.” That is the definition of COMMUNISM.

It’s time Americans understood the difference. One good place to start is to study the social democracies of Western Europe, Canada and Australia, and the relative happiness of their citizens compared to the United States.

Astrid Harper

Santa Rosa

Numbers game

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase is suggesting that the COVID case numbers be manipulated in some way so that the results meet the criteria for moving into the next stage. How about getting us to that result by closing down the obvious sources of contagion instead of playing a numbers game? We have enough cases in Sonoma County that we shouldn’t be talking about opening up more when what is already open is making us sicker by the day.

Harriet Palk

Santa Rosa

A necessary recount

EDITOR: I do not think half of this country believes Biden won election fairly. With more reports of voting fraud that has happened I feel every legal vote needs to be recounted. Every legal vote! With glitches in voting systems reported with Trump votes turned into Biden votes I believe America should show up in person with their IDs and vote again. In person with a mask! I am sure the outcome of the presidency would be totally different.

Trump supporters will not give up that easily, especially with the lying to Americans media like CNN. We will not except a Biden, Harris presidency because the lying Democratic Party never once accepted Trump and made his life miserable for four years. I really hope people wake up and realize this whole election was set up for Trump to lose.

Shameful! Nothing American about this election!

Gayle Kozlowski

Santa Rosa

Residents took action

EDITOR: Santa Rosa, like most cities, has problems with vagrants camping in public and degrading neighborhoods. My neighborhood, Juilliard Park, does not have that problem. For years, Juilliard Park was a magnet for such people. A few years ago a handful of residents became dismayed with such activity and took action. We began by cleaning up trash every day. We have a dump truck we use as a portable dumpster for neighbors to use. We ask campers to leave and not sleep in the park. We call the police for help with obstinate people. We ask people to move their RVs and call police if need be. We also call on vehicles parked too long. We have some empty properties where we ask people not to loiter there. Most people we talk to are polite as we are.

You can do that in your neighborhood. Do not let vagrants get a toehold on your street. It only takes one person to make a difference. Be that person.

Jack Cabot

Santa Rosa

All we want

Editor, Just let me live my life. It’s a plain and simple concept. Within reason, it’s all what anybody wants. Life, Liberty. and the Pursuit of Happiness. What’s so hard to understand? Nobody wants to be forced, bullied and abused. Do unto others as you want others to do unto you. America was founded on freedom. Let’s keep it that way!

JW Hale

Petaluma