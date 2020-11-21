Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Evidence, please

EDITOR: I believe more than half of this country knows Joe Biden won the presidential election fairly and “reports” of voting fraud are false. Unfortunately for our country, many Trump supporters believe whatever Donald Trump (and Fox News) says, even when he repeats claims that have no basis in reality.

It is sad and infuriating to see that so many Trump voters will believe anything Trump says, even when he presents no evidence to support his accusations and all the facts clearly demonstrate the opposite. Nonpartisan election commissions, Republican leaders, former Trump appointees and cybersecurity officials have all reported Biden won fairly.

And Trump has lost pretty much every legal effort in the courts trying to prove voter fraud. He has lost nearly every legal challenge in every state. But Trump supporters can’t allow themselves to even consider the reality that maybe Trump is the one who lies, making life miserable for many Americans for four years.

Real damage is being done to our democracy because Trump supporters blindly believe everything he reports and never ask for evidence. I ask those claiming voter fraud to cite some evidence. If they can’t, they should stop making false statements that further divide us.

VALORIE CRONIN

Healdsburg

Vaccine success

EDITOR: When this scourge from China hit our shores, President Donald Trump initiated a program called “Operation Warp Speed” that enabled pharmaceutical companies to produce a vaccine that would protect all Americans from the coronavirus.

Two companies have now developed vaccines, and Trump has plans in place for rapid delivery and use of these life-

saving vaccines. As a society, we are on our way to reopening our businesses, our schools and our way of life again.

So, please, no more shutting down our economy, closing our schools indefinitely, family businesses losing everything.

Trump has an established task force that’s identified those in America who are the most vulnerable with preexisting conditions. He has a force ready to deliver an approved vaccine as soon as it is available to all doctors and pharmacies where it is needed.

For those who didn’t watch the daily briefings of Trump’s task force detailing what progress was being made, nor followed it in the liberal media because it wasn’t told, here is what all of us who support Trump know: Promises made, promises kept.

SANDY BARKLOW

Windsor

Dark mornings

EDITOR: I suggest Dejah Bentley and others who might agree with her think about how dark it would be in the morning come Dec. 21 (“No more time changes,” Letters, Monday). Right now the sun is rising just before 7 a.m. That would be 8 a.m. if it weren’t standard time. On the shortest days, it rises around 7:30 a.m. Without standard time in the winter, that would be 8:30. At 7:30, it would be dark. For children going to school, either walking or biking, there wouldn't be much light. Reflect on this once we get into late December and early January, and imagine the time were one hour later.

SHAWN GUTSHALL

Santa Rosa

Consolidate schools

EDITOR: I am a west county high school graduate, as are my children, my husband and my siblings. I support west county high school consolidation. With enrollment down in both schools, this is the only financially responsible decision. Consolidation will save teachers jobs and ensure the enrichment programs that west county is known for will continue.

I speak for many voters besides myself. We won’t approve any new ballot measures requesting additional taxation, whether it’s a parcel tax, sales tax or an occupancy tax. Before we can possibly consider any additional financial support to the West County Unified School District, we need to see the financially responsible decision to consolidate.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins needs to support the school board and demonstrate her financial responsibility to spend Sonoma County money where it is most needed. Keeping under-attended schools functioning isn’t responsible leadership.

I am proud of the west county school board and the superintendent for their courage in recognizing that when enrollment drops significantly, with no change predicted for the future, consolidation is the only financially responsible option.

Close a school to keep teachers and programs intact.

JUDI GOODIN

Sebastopol

America’s origin

EDITOR: I liked the spirit of JW Hale’s letter (“All we want,” Nov. 14). However, I beg to differ with his comment that “America was founded on freedom.” This country was founded on the oppression of women, slavery and the genocide of Native Americans, and we’re still trying to throw off those shackles. The freedom America was founded on was for white men only.

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Contemptuous salute

EDITOR: Thankfully, Donald Trump is occupying less and less space in my brain. But there’s one image I can’t shake: When Trump returned from the hospital, stood at the top of the White House steps, contemptuously took off his mask and gave a military salute. It was as if the mighty Trump, having just vanquished the feeble virus in battle, was ungirding his manly loins after his decisive victory. In subsequent weeks, Trump drew large, mostly maskless crowds to countless superspreader rallies. We will never know how much suffering, disability and death followed in his wake. Shame.

BRIAN JULIAN

Blue Lake

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.