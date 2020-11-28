Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Will’s census analysis

EDITOR: George F. Will gives an excellent summary of why the census counts all U.S. residents for the purpose of apportioning the House of Representatives (“Where Republicans and the Founding Fathers disagree,” Sunday).

The only fault with the analysis was the last paragraph conclusion that “Republicans would benefit from not counting illegal immigrant for purposes of apportionment. This would reduce congressional seats (and electoral votes) in mostly blue states …”

This conclusion is false. Using projected estimates for the 2020 census, apportionment for three House seats would be affected if illegal immigrants were deleted from the apportionment census: California, Texas and Florida each lose a seat while Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio each gain a seat.

Hence, one blue seat would be transferred from California to Minnesota while two red seats would be transferred from Texas and Florida to Alabama and Ohio.

CHARLES BILES

Rohnert Park

Poor planning

EDITOR: Apparently, future enrollment will be insufficient to support both Analy and El Molino high schools, and they need to be merged into one campus (Analy) to save costs. It is easy to analyze potential future enrollment, so the need to do this was apparent at least eight years ago. It wasn’t a surprise. Nevertheless, here we are now having an urgent debate with consolidation potentially happening as soon as fall 2021 (“County proposes hotel tax measure,” Nov. 18).

So, why did the school board go forward with projects to improve the El Molino campus, including the construction of a new theater and a greenhouse, along with all required supporting infrastructure, when it was clear that consolidation was eminent? Both projects were completed this year at enormous cost. That money could have been used to prepare for the consolidation and/or to improve the school district as a whole. On the surface of it, this doesn’t look like a well-thought-out sequence of decisions.

Assuming consolidation occurs, what is the plan for the El Molino campus? How will our community get a return on investment on these construction projects? What about the increase in traffic on Highway 116 between Forestville and Sebastopol or around the Analy campus?

DAVID HOLCOMBE

Forestville

Distributing vaccines

EDITOR: With COVID vaccines close to approval, distribution priorities will require hard decisions. It occurs to me that we have a self-selected population for vaccine distribution. The folks who have refused to wear a mask go to the bottom of the list. They have told us that they do not care to participate in measures that guard against the virus. Fair enough. They can wait. Sometimes you get what you ask for.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

McConnell’s speech

EDITOR: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke in support of his president’s right as an American to look exclusively after the Trump interests at this time. During his speech, McConnell also said that he would not take advice from those who had denied that Donald Trump had been elected president in 2016.

I have to assume that the senator meant that he would be open to advice from those who did accept that Trump was the president, and although I cannot presume personally to give advice, I feel that we can all suggest to McConnell that he look to his late colleague Sen. John McCain. McCain, having taken an oath to serve America to the best of his ability, stayed in a prison camp that had no time limit. He did not for a moment think that his personal interest could outweigh that of the nation, the Navy and his comrades. In 2008, during a time of national crisis, McCain and George W. Bush immediately joined Barak Obama after the election, trying to work together for the nation.

JOHN NICHOLS

Santa Rosa

A trending pejorative?

EDITOR: Is it the fashion now to refer to "our Democrat leaders" as a pejorative by our Republican leaders and Republican readers (“Ignoring their own rules, Letters, Sunday)? Just asking.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

No more finger-pointing

EDITOR: Instead of constantly pointing fingers at Democrats or Republicans, maybe we should truly give more thought to these first few words of our Constitution: “We The People” (not we the Republicans or Democrats) of the United States. The media as it is today will always report news that is intended to rile and upset people one way or another. That’s what sells these days. Until we stop thinking of ourselves as Republicans or Democrats and truly look at each other as “We The People,” nothing will ever change. I’m curious, though. Tim Delaney made the comment the media acts as if it is owned and manipulated by the Democratic Party (“Democrats and the media,” Letters, Nov. 17). Has he ever heard of Fox News?

TOM YANNES

Petaluma

