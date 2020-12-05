Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Making recycling succeed

EDITOR: I spent Earth Day 1970 sorting material at a recycling center. People separated glass by color and bundled newspapers and magazines for reuse by paper mills. There was no plastic, and contamination only occurred when something spilled on the bundles.

Then recycling picked up steam, and bottles and cans had redemption value. Us kids would pick up bottles and cans to take back to the grocery store, getting enough money to get into the movies and maybe buy a jumbo pickle for a quarter.

This was a closed material system, now called a circular economy, where the manufactured material, in the form of redeemable products, was returned to the companies that created them in the first place by way of the place of purchase.

That is what is missing from the conversation about recycling today. Associations and organizations representing the manufacturers have gutted and suppressed take-back legislation for decades. That’s because corporate America demands consumers deal with the trash they produce. If companies had to take back their material for reuse, recycling would be very different.

Until we return the responsibility back over to the corporations, we will never solve the recycling problems.

JOHN GARN

Sebastopol

Obama’s approach

EDITOR: In a review of the reviews of Barack Obama's book, Michael L. Brown points out what I have thought for a long time: There was a bit of jealousy amongst the liberal elite of Obama's ability to think and write and connect with our better angels (“Thoughts on Obama, the great overthinker,” Sunday).

Humans are always looking for a leader to tell them what to do, how to be and act. Obama looked at an issue and saw various ways to face any problem. He presented a method: see the problem, clarify the issue and allow for more than one way to meet the need, always respecting differences in people and regions.

Brown wrote, “What if Obama had been more combative, more certain, more angry at it all? In other words, what if Obama had been more like the rest us? Maybe, though, there is a further question: What if the rest of us had been more like Obama?” Good question. It isn’t too late.

SANDRA ROSEN

Sebastopol

Commonsense ruling

EDITOR: I read the Nov. 27 article regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on religious ceremonies (“No cap limit for religious services”). I have no legal background and no knowledge of the case other than the facts provided. My only surprise is the vote wasn’t 9-0 to uncap the number of participants. It seems the majority’s decision was based on the Constitution, legal precedent and common sense.

I’ve spent eight months in crowded supermarket aisles and hardware stores, and I’ve seen outdoor beer gardens where unmasked patrons sit shoulder to shoulder at picnic tables. Why is a spacious church, synagogue or mosque limited to 10 participants?

I am not advocating for pews filled with unmasked congregants, just reasonable attendance with social distancing and masks — common sense.

What worries me is the four justices who sided with overreaching politicians and county health directors over the Constitution and common sense.

JAMES KING

Petaluma

Trump’s revenge

EDITOR: So Donald Trump is busy locking in policies to ensure nothing good happens after he is dragged out of the Oval Office by his ankles on Jan. 20 (“Trump uses remaining days in office to lock in policies,” Nov. 22) The article referred to his feelings of betrayal and the need for revenge. Years ago, Vern Black created a chart to categorize consciousness. He called it the Integrity Tone Scale. It has 16 levels, from top to bottom. The lowest level features the feeling of betrayal and its knee-jerk reaction, revenge. This is where the president of the United States of America resides. We will be skating on thin mental health ice for the next two months. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s hang on tight and think good thoughts. Jan. 21 will be here soon.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Price and education

EDITOR: Wait, did I read this correctly? Secretary of Education Betsy Devos thinks that making college affordable for lower-income students will water down higher education? How can this be? Isn’t she the one in charge of setting educational standards nationwide?

So does the knowledge provided in a college or university make more of an impact if one has to pay thousands of dollars to receive it, versus a course that is provided to a searcher of information who may not be on the higher end of the income spectrum? Really?

Honestly, I thought that the whole point of education was to provide learning, information, truth, betterment to all seekers. And, truly, doesn’t having a well-educated population help to make a better society for all of us?

SUSAN NESTOR

Sebastopol

Postelection farce

EDITOR: Donald Trump lost. Joe Biden won. Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and corruption have gone unsubstantiated, and his nefarious efforts to usurp the results of the election are borderline treasonous. His petulant tweets and abdication of the duties of the office since the election further prove that he is the lamest of ducks. It is high time that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans put an end to this farce.

ANDY COLLINSWORTH

Santa Rosa

