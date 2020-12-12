Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

An independent’s view

EDITOR: Should you care to know how this independent feels about the election, read on. If it wasn’t stolen by the Democrats or the “deep state,” it sure as heck should have been. There's no way this hospitality czar and his goon squad of jackals should have gotten close to running the U.S. government. This man couldn't care less about an impending climate catastrophe, the perilous pandemic, equality under the law and justice for all. That 73 million Americans got in line to vote for him doesn’t bode well for our country, cousins.

JIM MISNER

Petaluma

Restoring leadership

EDITOR: Having lived through 64 years of voting, and changes in the country’s leadership, I’ve seen administrations we could trust to put our country first. There were members of both parties who we respected, and the balance worked well, addressing the nation’s problems. But the checks and balances no longer work, and leadership is no longer respected.

The parties have gone to extremes and moderates can’t influence the members of Congress, so nothing gets done. This is not only Donald Trump’s fault, but all of the Republicans who are afraid to stand up to the lies and inaction on the virus spreading. I include progressive Democrats who can’t accept gradual change and compromise.

The country has spoken. We can hope Georgia will elect the Democratic candidates and the Democrats would use this to move the country forward, accepting some compromise, not to get even. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the ones to bring us back to a working democracy and world leadership.

LYNN McGARVEY

Santa Rosa

Masks and patriotism

EDITOR: Oprah Winfrey was sued for saying beef was unsafe. Bill Maher was sued for jokingly suggesting this president’s parent could have been a primate. Fox News spent time ginning up viewers over both issues. Both cases failed because of First Amendment rights.

It seems those opposed to wearing masks are using that freedom to justify their position. Perhaps it is a First Amendment right, though it feels more like shouting fire in a crowded theater, which isn’t a right.

The current occupant of the White House has a lot invested in this concept, and his people fully promote it, despite the fact that the occurrence and death meters are ticking away like crazy, and America leads the world in both.

Is it not time to disabuse these anti-maskers of their raving foolishness? The next president is going to suggest what should have been urged by the current president in March. It will no more be a partisan issue than stopping at traffic lights.

Can we now be adults about this? The pattern of harm was predicted, and now it’s here. The economy is hurting. Try masking for just three months. It’s patriotic.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Assessing responsibility

EDITOR: During the recent election campaign, President Donald Trump was blamed for every single COVID death in the U.S. If responsibility goes to the top person, shouldn’t Gov. Gavin Newsom be considered responsible for California’s wildfires, homelessness, etc.? Having recently relocated to Arizona, we are always curious about what is in the rearview mirror of our lives.

GREGORY COX

Surprise, Arizona

Exercise is fundamental

EDITOR: I have enjoyed a parade of articles this year on girls and young women excelling at sports. My mother tells stories of wanting to play sports when she was young, but there was nowhere to play; they said boys needed the facilities.

I remember my high school physical education coach pleading with us to try the weightlifting class. I was interested, but I didn’t want to mess up my clothes. Now I watch my daughters at the playground and see how deeply it satisfies them.

Exercise, and sports seem to be a fundamental need for us people. If I had sons, I’d run them, too.

ELISABETH FRIEDEMAN

Santa Rosa

History will be the judge

EDITOR: Ever since 2016, I have tried to understand how and why so many Americans could bring themselves to vote for Donald Trump. I'll give myself a B for effort, but it was a lot like contemplating the size of the universe or solving the chicken-or-egg riddle.

Peter Baker of the New York Times draws a number of comparisons of Trump’s tortured departure to comic/tragic Shakespearean characters, which reminds me that history will ultimately judge this notorious and mercifully short-lived administration (“Rage, denial mark Trump’s end of term,” Dec. 6).

It appears likely that when New York state and federal prosecutors finish with the ex-president and his family there will be less than glowing descriptions in the annals of history.

They and their sycophants and enablers have behaved in shameless and immoral fashion and brought disdain and embarrassment to our country, not to mention allowing hundreds of thousands to perish because of their brutish and clumsy handling of the pandemic. The butcher's bill will be on his head. Nobody could possibly atone for these actions.

Someday his name will be relegated to the dustbin of irrelevance, possibly his worst fear.

Hopefully the healing will begin soon, and we can bring ourselves before a mirror and ask how could this happen. Look to and learn from history.

VON RADKE

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.