Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Denial of service

EDITOR: It boggles my mind. Picture this: A hair salon with one owner/operator allows only one client to enter, but only 15 minutes after the departure of the previous client. During those 15 minutes she has sanitized all surfaces in the salon. Then, face mask in place, she welcomes her next client, also masked, takes her temperature, offers hand sanitizer and proceeds to cut, curl, blow dry or provide whatever service is scheduled. That process is repeated throughout the day.

Or this: A nail salon with one owner/operator allows only one client to enter, but only after a 15-minute cleaning and airing procedure following the departure of the previous client. Then, temperature taken, hand sanitizer applied, the client, either behind a plexiglass screen for manicure or surrounded by a see-through curtain for a pedicure, receives the scheduled service. That process is repeated throughout the day.

Doors and windows at both establishments are opened whenever conditions permit.

Can anyone explain to me why I should be denied the services of these salons or, more importantly, why the owner/operators of these established, local salons should have their livelihoods jeopardized by a one-size-fits-all policy?

Please let’s bring some clarity of thought, some sanity, to these blanket closures.

LAURELL MEREDITH

Sonoma

Uninformed decision

EDITOR: After reading the article about plans to significantly alter a historic Brainerd Jones house in Petaluma’s A Street historic district, I must address a significant omission (“Neighbors digging in,” Dec. 3). The article mentioned the unanimous project approval by the Historical and Cultural Preservation Committee yet failed to disclose that this sentiment is no longer true.

It is public knowledge (via a letter to the Petaluma Argus-Courier) that one of the committee members regrets her vote upon further review of the project’s scope and scale, recognizing its potential for long-term negative impact on Petaluma’s designated historic districts.

As a result of a subsequent review of the plans, the vice chair made known her wish to rescind her vote at the following committee and in her letter to the newspaper. This lends credence to the fact that the committee made an uneducated decision regarding this project.

The committee didn’t question errors in the resolution for project approval, didn’t challenge its flawed California Environmental Quality Act exemption, didn’t fully review the project’s scope, didn’t fully understand its singular role in final approval and didn’t have the benefit of neighborhood input as required by a 2018 Petaluma city resolution. To say that the committee’s unanimous approval of this precedent-setting project was uninformed is by no means a stretch.

ELSA BEATTY

Petaluma

Feckless Republicans

EDITOR: Tanya Constantine is in the chorus of those who cling to the notion “that we are all in this together,” despite abundant evidence that this artificial union we call the “United” States is an ungovernable cauldron of dangerous dysfunction (“Bridging the gap,” Letters, Dec. 10).

The cult of personality formerly known as the Republican Party is littered with supine invertebrates masquerading as leaders, and I suspect history will not regard them kindly for their tacit and shameful countenance of their dear leader’s unhinged assaults on the integrity of our putative bedrock principles. How can I reach across the aisle, as it were, to people who unquestioningly heed the pathetic and unfounded pleas of these feckless officials?

The Arizona Republican Party doubled down on a tweet from an individual who indicated his willingness to die for Donald Trump by posting, “He is. Are you?” How can I manufacture any sense of kinship with those whose political party clearly condones violence as a solution to their perceived grievances?

I won’t even consider extending the proverbial olive branch until a majority of Republican Congress members summons the courage of Joseph Welch, who famously challenged Joe McCarthy in 1954: “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Divided for a reason

EDITOR: Yes, the nation is divided. With good reason. The truth is a lot of people like what Donald Trump is doing. Our own country being put first instead of China is a big one.

Drilling in the Arctic is a terrible idea, and I believe in climate change, but allowing millions more people in our country to deplete our natural resources is a bad idea also. Increasing hardworking people’s taxes to give freebies is also a bad idea.

The Democrats have made a give-me society, which has created huge problems for this country. People like me are sick of it. So, Trump support carries on. I think we all need a middle party that isn’t biased on either side.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

A country divided

EDITOR: Donald Trump got far fewer votes than Joe Biden, but he got more votes than any previously elected president. Seventy-three million Americans voted for Trump (more than Barack Obama or any president in the past). Biden far surpassed that number, but we shouldn’t feel comfortable with that many people strongly disagreeing with the other half. I hope our leaders can develop an American agenda, not a political party agenda going forward

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.