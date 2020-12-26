Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Credit for Pfizer

EDITOR: Tim Delaney seeks praise for Donald Trump’s role in the production and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine (“Credit for Trump,” Letters, Monday). Sorry, but he doesn’t deserve any credit for this.

Trump’s denial of the pandemic for many months and his deliberate attempts to downplay the seriousness of this virus are his legacies. Scientists at Pfizer and its collaborating company are the ones who recognized the seriousness of the pandemic and took the action required to produce the first vaccine.

And they took no money from Trump to achieve this.

DENNIS DEEN

Petaluma

Defining freedom

EDITOR: In these fractured political times one side may see “freedom” as meaning “freedom to do as I darn well please and let others take care of themselves.” Although I believe all should learn to be self-reliant, one might also consider freedom to mean “free to extend a hand to those most in need and/or to helping to protect our fragile planet.” Needless to say, I embrace the latter definition of freedom.

RON HAYES

Santa Rosa

Subverting the public

EDITOR: We don’t often get as blatant a display of the use of wealth to subvert progressive measures as the lawsuits brought by developer Bill Gallaher and others to force the repeal of Windsor’s ordinance to ensure that the use of methane (which we know as “natural gas” due to a bit of marketing brilliance by the oil and gas industry) is eliminated from future home development.

Windsor citizens have made a great outpouring of support for the all-electric ordinance. Gallaher knows that Windsor cannot afford the enormous cost of defending the ordinance in court. So the town will likely settle the lawsuit by agreeing to repeal the ordinance. Thankfully, the city of Santa Rosa, which has a larger legal budget, has committed to fighting a lawsuit that Gallaher brought against its all-electric audience.

When a bully is as shameless as Gallaher, exposing his actions isn’t enough. It is essential that we loudly and persistently support our elected officials with the spine to fight against this anti-democratic attempt to use private wealth to subvert the will of the people.

CATE STEANE

Santa Rosa

A case of injustice

EDITOR: The Press Democrat published an article about the attempted killing of a family dog by its owner and the final decision on the case, which amounted to a slap on the wrist (“Woman who shot do gets no jail time,” Dec. 18). Mendocino Superior Court Judge Clayton Brennan chose to ignore the use of a gun in the commission of a violent crime and the recommendations of the district attorney and the Probation Department. His decision may be political retribution against the district attorney for prior conflicts. Brennan may believe his opinion is far wiser than the vast majority of advisers and citizens who gave him recommendations. A judge isn’t a despot or a god who can grant absolution but an elected official who must weigh the scales of justice. Brennan failed in this case and must be held accountable.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

The ‘Trump virus’

EDITOR: On Feb. 3, President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency involving what he referred to as the China virus. Since that time, to quote the New England Journal of Medicine, our president has “taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy.”

When the severity and lethality of COVID-19 became generally known, the American public expected the president to take charge and lead the nation in an all-out effort to protect the general public from this scourge. What we got was denial of science and ignoring the advice of leading national epidemiologists.

More than 18 million Americans have contracted the virus and some 328,000 have perished — many of whom would still be around had the president encouraged us to practice the simple tasks recommended by the medical community: wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain a social distance and follow the suggestions of your local health professionals.

When the history of this tragic period is written, I hope it is referred to as the “Trump virus of 2020.” May this become his legacy.

JIM COLEMAN

Santa Rosa

Care homes and vaccines

EDITOR: On Dec. 16, you quoted Michael Andraszyk, the president of Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol, as saying, “I’m still not 100% sure how many staff members will take the vaccine. We hope for 100%, but it’s not likely” (“Elder care facilities await vaccine”). Then he said no employees would be penalized should they choose to reject it. Really?

Then you quoted Crista Barnett Nelson, the executive director of Senior Advocacy Services, saying that somebody told her 70% of caregivers would decline.

There have been 180 deaths in Sonoma County, 123 of them (69%) in elder care homes and skilled nursing facilities. It’s more than likely the virus was brought in by the workers. They should not be allowed to work at these facilities unless they are vaccinated.

This anti-vaccination nonsense must stop.

JOHN DUFFY

Santa Rosa

