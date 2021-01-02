Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Are we really so divided?

EDITOR: Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, and individuals can say almost anything. Saying something, however, doesn’t make the statement true; and repeatedly making a false statement still doesn’t make it true.

So I am deeply concerned by the results of a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll (1,000 registered voters taken Dec. 16-20) that shows 78% of Republicans don’t believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected president.

If this poll reflects the feelings across our nation, how can we ever come together as a country when a significant percentage of the population continues to deny reality in spite of the facts, even after the U.S. Supreme Court and Donald Trump’s attorney general rejected the president’s bid to overturn the election results?

Whether it’s an individual or more likely a diverse coalition, I hope someone out there sees a way to unite the country, or at least get us walking in the same direction.

JUDY DUPORT

Santa Rosa

Bad spot for housing

EDITOR: As someone who lives near the old Sutter Hospital and is about to leave Sonoma County, I would hope when I visit years from now that this beautiful and historic property isn’t overrun by 800 apartments as some have proposed in a shortsighted goal for all undeveloped county land to be turned into housing.

In a recent article (“Developer backs out of $8 million deal,” Dec. 24), there were quotes and statements that jumped out for me:

“Supervisors first agreed to sell the land to Gallaher, who offered up to $12.5 million as part of a plan to build up to 867 housing units at the site along scenic Chanate Road, a winding, wooded corridor.”

“The county has hundreds of acres of land that could have been developed to the benefit of the community, and not one of them has been developed,” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said.

“… its location atop the Rodger’s Creek fault.”

Why on Earth did we consider putting dense housing atop a fault when the county owns hundreds of acres of land? Not all parcels are the same, and some are more suited for housing than others. We need to consider other solutions.

GREG SCHERER

Santa Rosa

Harris and the Senate

EDITOR: According to the Constitution, after Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president, she becomes president of the Senate. On her first day of the new legislative session, she could give priority recognition to Chuck Schumer instead of to Mitch McConnell.

This would allow Democrats to determine which bills get consideration and would put an end to the unconstitutional practice of granting extraordinary power to the majority leader, a position not even mentioned in the Constitution.

This wouldn’t violate any law or rule of the Senate, only a custom. In recent years, the Republicans, and McConnell in particular, have trampled many such norms, and while they would be outraged over this, they would have only themselves to blame. Please join me in writing to Vice President-elect Harris to urge her to do this for the good of the country.

MIKE PETERS

Santa Rosa

All process, no solution

EDITOR: Staff Writer Will Schmitt’s excellent story regarding the successive iterations of the Sonoma County housing board lacks only one thing: an analysis of why this is happening (“County homeless board revamps after setbacks,” Dec. 26).

Government at all levels has been out of supporting low-

income housing for 30 years. In Sonoma County, land-use policy is almost exclusively accessible by the wealthy — the wine industry, big developers, high-end builders, realtors, trade unions — so that more than 90% of all housing permits OK’d are for homes 80% of the population cannot afford.

Therefore, the housing expectations of renters, the working class, the poor and the homeless must be “managed” by the appearance, not substance, of official care and concern. This falls to various committees like Continuum of Care and Home Sonoma County that come into existence and disappear again like soap bubbles because they have no real charters nor are they adequately financed to bring about any actual housing.

Deferring to market pricing doesn’t constitute a housing policy, and those elected officials who accept financial support during election cycles from the wealthy know it. There is no plan to build adequate, affordable housing for the poor and homeless, and the latest version of the homeless board won’t change that.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

The election conspiracy

EDITOR: For those who think the election was rigged and fraudulent, let’s try this one more time. Are you saying that the Democrats cobbled together a huge conspiracy including millions of dead people voting, millions of illegal votes, many swing state election officials, of whom some were Republicans, many judges, of whom several were appointed by Donald Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr and a conservative Supreme Court to rig the election, and somehow we forgot to swing the Senate races, so now we are in an expensive runoff in Georgia? To top that off, we lost 10 seats in the House.

A more realistic explanation is that many more people voted in 2020 than in 2016. Why? Lots of people didn’t like either candidate in 2016. More voters were registered, and more decided to vote this year. Even Trump got more votes than last time, but more of those new votes were for Joe Biden. I suspect many Republicans voted against Trump but voted Republican for other offices, which explains how Democrats lost congressional seats.

As for that oceanfront property in Nebraska (“Cabinet suggestions,” Letters, Dec. 24), if we don’t do something about climate change soon, I could be sitting on that beach in Nebraska sipping a mai tai.

SUSAN FUTCH

Sebastopol

