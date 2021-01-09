Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Rescind the pardons

EDITOR: President-elect Joe Biden should say to Donald Trump, “I beg your pardon” and unpardon Trump’s abusive pardons, particularly those of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and the Blackwater security guards who shot Iraqi civilians.

The executive power to grant pardons for federal offenses is a leftover from old English common law that worked its way into our Constitution. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution, however, that prohibits unpardoning someone.

Our Founding Fathers, unfortunately, didn’t anticipate that a person like Donald Trump would come along and abuse that power. A pardon is nothing more than an executive order, in this case, issued by a partly unhinged dangerous man distraught over losing the election. It lacks the gravitas of a legislative act or court holding. Executive orders must pass constitutional muster. They can easily be reversed by incoming presidents simply by issuing a new executive order. Biden ought to say to Trump, “I beg your pardon.”

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Mask shaming

EDITOR: It’s difficult during this stressful time to not criticize others whom we perceive aren’t following the rules. My experience in our county is that most people are compliant with mask wearing and social distancing.

I take issue with Larry Carlin, who complained about people not wearing masks while walking outdoors (“Selfish people,” Letters, Dec. 29). The state’s orders say that one doesn’t need to be masked while “outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance from others not in their household. You must have a face covering with you at all times and must put it on if you are within 6 feet of others who are not in your household.”

I don’t wear a mask when I’m walking in my neighborhood (it’s always with me) because I avoid getting near anyone outside my household. I stick to my neighborhood because it’s not crowded, there is very little traffic, and it’s easy to move out to the street if someone is approaching on the sidewalk. People are courteous and cheerful as we do our little dance to avoid each other.

I won’t be shamed by people who don’t seem to be clear on what the (science-based) rules are.

HOLLY HOLBROOK

Santa Rosa

Unprepared for breach

EDITOR: Please explain to me how a major insurrection targeting our election process, with weeks of lead time to prepare for, can result in an embarrassing breach of our nation’s Capitol by a band of thugs?

Perhaps more important, when we did respond why were there only 15 arrests? Clearly we have been failed by our leaders and can’t let this ever happen again. Joe Biden and Congress have a lot of work to do. Let us not forget what transpired Wednesday when we witnessed a complete breakdown of our democratic system.

STEVEN INEICH

Healdsburg

Save the redwoods

EDITOR: Thank you for the inspiring article by Chad Swimmer of Mendocino Trail Stewards (“Mendocino Coast redwoods should stand,” Dec. 27). We live walking within distance of the first of many proposed timber-cutting plans.

Sadly, the closest cutting plan to us already is approved. We use these lovely woods for bicycling and walking. Other neighbors and visitors ride horses, find mushrooms and so forth. Deep in the woods there is peace and solace like few other places.

The remaining forest has pretty much outgrown previous clear cuts and intense logging operations. I hope readers will find a way to support efforts to save these logged-over but still inspiring tracts. Even if you live nowhere close, these 15,000 acres are an important resource for the planet and for visitors.

Let’s fund Cal Fire not from logging proceeds but through taxes and donations and leave the forests alone. A quick look at Mendocino Trail Stewards on the web may help convince readers of the importance of changing our long-standing destructive timber patterns.

TONY MIKSAK

and JOSELYN BARTLETT

Caspar

An act of sedition

EDITOR: Our democracy has reached its nadir, and the president of the United States has committed sedition by inciting an insurrection. The halls of Congress, the sacred symbol and space for our democracy, have been violated by ignorant hoodlums at the direction of a demagogue. While Donald Trump so far has evaded conviction for numerous criminal accusations, this final act isn’t only criminal, it is seditious. He must be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law.

DEREK HUTCHINSON

Fort Bragg

A chance to learn

EDITOR: Now is a good time to delve into that interest we always had but never had time for. Maybe learn to dance, take voice lessons, study art history. Now we have the time, and there is lots of opportunity.

There are plenty of free- or low-cost learning opportunities for just about anything. Massive open online courses are free courses available for anyone to enroll. MOOCs provide an affordable and flexible way to learn new skills, advance your career or enrich your life.

Californians who are at least 60 years old can attend classes tuition-free at any of California State University’s 23 campuses.

Community centers, senior centers and art centers offer low-cost classes in exercise, dance, art, meditation and much more. No excuses now.

EMILY WEBSTER

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.