Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Reaffirming democracy

EDITOR: Slowly but methodically, democracy has been reaffirmed in the United States. The nightmare of 2016 that gave us an incompetent, self-serving authoritarian president has been redressed, thanks to the steadfast determination of voters who gained a House majority in the 2018 midterm elections, making Nancy Pelosi speaker of the 116th Congress.

The election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris followed in November after an unprecedented demonstration of Democratic unity swept the nation following Biden’s overwhelming victory in the South Carolina primary in February.

And now, in 2021, the Democrats have miraculously picked up two Senate seats in Georgia and made Charles Schumer the Senate majority leader, with a woman from California charged with breaking tie votes.

The four-year reign of terror is over. This chapter in our history brings to mind an ancient Chinese proverb: A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.

MITCH STOGNER

Santa Rosa

A feel-good policy

EDITOR: Several local cities have ruled that future homes must be all-electric. Brian Barnacle praised this as a positive way to reduce carbon dioxide (“Banning natural gas pays climate dividends,” Close to Home, Dec. 27). I see this as feel-good legislation that has failed to look at the details.

Presently, 65% of electric power in the U.S. comes from coal and natural gas power plants. When new all-electric homes are built, most of the power for these “clean” homes will come from gas- and coal-burning power plants. We will actually be producing more carbon dioxide.

Wind and solar are struggling to become relevant sources of electric power, much less the prime power source for the United States, and they cannot provide power continuously 24 hours a day.

We have the cart before the horse. Let’s get clean reliable power and then dictate electric homes and cars.

This is a feel-good policy pushed on the public by people who have limited knowledge of how electric power is made and certainly no idea of the requirements to build a successful power system that is zero carbon and still robust enough to keep our country operating and prosperous

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

A festering problem

EDITOR: It is often said that you cannot fix a problem if you won’t accept that you have one. It’s time for the U.S. to accept that it has a white supremacy problem. The myth of American exceptionalism is blinding many to the ugly reality of the cancer of racism that is sickening our country. It’s time for the rose-colored glasses to come off.

MONIQUE MARSTEN

Santa Rosa

Misguided photo

EDITOR: So, a week after another set of tragic deaths at the coast, The Press Democrat puts a picture of Supervisor Lynda Hopkins standing on the rocks, right next to the waves, on the front page (“An ambitious agenda ready to spark change,” Sunday). In the rain, when the rocks are wet and slippery. And you wonder why people get too close and get swept in? This picture sure gives the impression that it’s no big deal to stand at the water’s edge with your back to the ocean for a photo op. Way to model safe behavior.

BETH WARNER

McKinleyville

COVID surge and capacity

EDITOR: I keep reading on social media how the COVID virus has a “99% survival rate.” While I suspect this number is from right-wing sites and not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it shows a decidedly callous attitude to the deaths of over 375,000 fellow Americans.

“They’re all old people,” we hear, as if their lives don’t matter. The latest news out of the United Kingdom is that the new variant is hitting children harder, and they’re ending up in intensive care. But that’s OK since most will survive, right?

What many don’t seem to understand is that in addition to people dying, COVID is bringing our health care system to its knees, something the flu doesn’t do. Hospital beds are in hallways and gift shops, ambulances are forced to hold their patients or are turned away.

Who is in those ambulances being turned away? Heart attack patients? Children hit by a car while riding their bikes? Mothers involved in serious car accidents?

This surge is wreaking havoc across the country. It’s not just about surviving COVID, it’s about pushing our health care system to the breaking point. Be a good American and do your part to flatten the curve.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Healing our nation

EDITOR: Donald Trump has been inciting his minions for weeks. On Jan. 6, he whipped them into a violent mob that took a toll on our nation’s Capitol.

It makes me sick to see the un-American mayhem, inflicted by people who don’t have smarts enough to realize they’ve been duped into becoming losers along with our discredited leader. It makes me sad to realize how badly they’ve damaged my country, the country they profess to love, smudging our reputation before the rest of the world.

After four years of promising to “Make America Great Again,” what we need is an eraser to wipe out the incivility, aggrandizement and lies, so we can start over again.

Thank goodness for our new leaders. Let’s give them all the support we can. After this mess, they need it. “Lord God of hosts, be with us yet / Lest we forget — lest we forget!”

GALE CORSON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.