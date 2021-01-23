Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Prop 19 consequences

EDITOR: Gabe Brown’s conclusion that Proposition 19 will cause increased rents is exactly right (“Renters will pay a steep price for Proposition 19,” Close to Home, Jan. 13). What the commentary misses is the impact of who will likely be the buyers of many of the additional homes put up for sale: large corporations.

Unlike mom and pop owners, large corporations are often relentless in receiving the maximum rent. I remember my 98-year-old aunt receiving, like clockwork, rent increases in Santa Rosa every six months.

The other impact will be the loss of personal contact between tenant and landlord. As a mom and pop rental owner, we have been able to work with tenants, limit rent increases and offer some temporary COVID-19 discounts.

The “local side” has allowed us to work with COTS to provide housing for four families. That goes away with corporate owners.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

Reaping the whirlwind

EDITOR: Ford Motor Co. plans to give Tesla serious competition and launch electric vehicles to a wide market, beginning with the Mustang EV (“Ford aims to challenge Tesla with new models,” Jan. 16.) Good for them. But where will the car be produced? In Mexico.

On this hangs a tale of betrayal of American workers. It’s years since millions of manufacturing jobs left our shores for cheaper labor so corporations could hold costs down and unreasonably enrich themselves and their stockholders.

Fast forward to middle-class and working-class Americans giving up on this country, and some attacking Congress on Jan. 6 in long simmering fits of rage and despair. If those rioters had good-paying jobs and the pride that comes with them, would they have had less incentive to go crazy in the Capitol?

So when we look for causes of right-wing insanity, look to its job prospects disappearing over the last two generations. People give up on their country when they see that it can’t meet their needs in their lifetimes. This is the wind we’ve sewn, and now we reap the whirlwind.

DAVID BECKMAN

Santa Rosa

Climate mitigation

EDITOR: For many years, respected climate scientists have predicted catastrophic wildfires resulting from climate change. These predictions seemed like a bad science fiction movie 25 years ago, but devastating fires have now become a seasonal reality here in Sonoma County.

My house was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire, and we rebuilt an advanced energy all-electric home with rooftop solar and battery backup. The initial costs were reduced by generous federal and state credits, as well as a Sonoma Clean Power cash incentive program. A similar program is now being offered by PG&E. We have had no PG&E charges since moving into the new house over two years ago.

All-electric codes, which were proposed in Windsor and adopted by Santa Rosa, are a commonsense response to creating a resilient community in the face of the ongoing wildfire threats. These standards won’t change things in the near term, but a concerted movement away from fossil fuels has got to start somewhere.

I would suggest that developers who are litigating against these standards take another look at this and instead become leaders in making our county a model for an innovative approach to climate change mitigation.

BARRY HIRSCH

Santa Rosa

A case of denial

EDITOR: Rod Hug asserted that Donald Trump got cheated and everybody knows it (“Trump got cheated,” Letters, Monday). He won by a landslide, according to Hug. I am one of everybody. Everybody means everybody, and I don’t know that Trump got cheated. I do know he lost by more than 7 million in the popular vote and 74 electoral votes.

Numerous recounts and more than 50 court cases. The Supreme Court, with three hand-picked Trump justices ramrodded through confirmation, and John Roberts as chief justice, also a Republican, wouldn’t even take the case, because it had no merit and no evidence.

I suppose Hug is one of those guys with an empty bookshelf and QAnon as his news source. And, by the way, I’m a reptilian alien.

JOHN BURGER

Cazadero

An electoral mandate

EDITOR: I hear a lot these days that we have to listen to the other side now that we won. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t do that in 2016 when he lost the cumulative Senate votes by 10 million and the presidency by 3 million. It was the left that had the majority. No one cared about that from the right.

This isn’t about what the other guy wants. Elections have consequences. The mandate is obvious. Now let’s use it to do what we do best: help Americans, without attempted coups and insurrections.

To my progressive friends, let me assure you that more of the last four years is waiting for you in the shadows in the form of Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz and other Trumpists. McConnell is already plotting how to get back his leadership.

We own the majority in almost every precinct in America. Stacey Abrams showed us that in Georgia, which went for Joe Biden and now has two Democratic senators. You don’t need more proof than that. Now you have to stand up for yourself, your leaders and your candidates, unapologetically, and then show up and vote.

Don’t let them back in. They have shown you how radical and dangerous they are.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

