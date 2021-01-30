Saturday’s letters to the editor

Accepting change

EDITOR: Why does David Beckman think that nothing should change in his lifetime (“Reaping the whirlwind,” Letters, Jan. 23)? If your company closes down and you lose your job, get another one or get retrained for another one. Sometimes you even have to move.

I am in my 70s now, and I have had three different professions, and sometimes I have had to work two or three jobs at a time, all of which have brought me unforgettable experiences and wonderful friends.

Go talk to the 3 million Syrian refugees living on the Turkish border and ask them if they would love to live in America. We are so incredibly lucky to live in a country of laws and elections.

The people who attacked the Capitol are the underbelly. Every country has them, but unfortunately they found a voice in Donald Trump. Every age has a Trump and usually it takes decades to recover, so if we can just hold tight, and keep fighting for the important things like global warming and helping each other through this pandemic, we'll be just fine.

JOY WAKEFIELD

Santa Rosa

The big threat

EDITOR: The American political system has just expelled its most unwelcome guest, who, though uninvited, was installed by the majority of American voters who believed that they were no longer being represented or even listened to by the political elites who had infiltrated and corrupted their government.

Under pressure from oppressive taxation and unreasonably heavy-handed controls, the American people were ready for a leader who wasn’t connected to or controlled by either of the prevalent political parties, whose allegiance would be to those who put them in the ultimate position of power.

Of course, this unwelcome invasion of the political status quo was not well received.

From the inauguration onward, there was opposition from both parties. They just couldn't allow a renegade in power who they couldn't control. They thwarted every attempt to honor the promises made to the American people. They attacked, maligned and even impeached this threat to their corrupt system.

Whether the results of the 2020 election is accepted or not, a new president has been elected, and only time will tell whether the will of the people has been served.

WILLIAM PATERSON

Sebastopol

Victims of Prop 19

EDITOR: Proposition 19 penalizes some fire victims. Proposition 19 (labeled as home protection for seniors, severely disabled, families and victims of wildfires or natural disasters) has a glitch we're really upset about.

We're victims of the Tubbs wildfire and lost our home of 30 years in 2017. We sold our lot in 2018. Under existing law we had five years to repurchase and retain our original tax base (in the same county) or three years (in certain other counties). Proposition 19 changed it to two years (but in any county, yahoo).

As we haven't purchased a home, as of April 1, we lose our tax base option.

Wait, wasn't it supposed to help us?

We were so excited when the law passed so we could relocate in any county. Now it feels like just another frustrating limitation to restarting life. It doesn't make sense. This could affect Paradise fire victims as well.

Our complaints have been met with, "Sorry, the law is passed, nothing can be done. We'll pass along your story."

LIESL RAMSAY

Santa Rosa

A one-sided opinion

EDITOR: I suggest your editorial board take some history and constitutional law courses. Not only does Sen. Josh Hawley have the legal right to bring up these legal objections, it has been done before by Democrats in the past decades (“Thumbs down: Putting politics ahead of security,” Jan. 22). So maybe you had better put your politics aside and concentrate on correct reporting. Your opinion shows a glaring, one-sided view, clouding the facts. Hawley was elected by his constituents to represent them and we the people.

MAC McKAY

Lakeport

Enough is enough

With the election cycle seemingly coming to an end on Jan. 5, I thought we could finally relax. No more media ads, emails, disturbing coverage of the lunatic fringe.

Boy, was I wrong. It seems that we had only 12 hours until the insurrectionists stormed the Capitol bent on lynching the 2nd and 3rd ranking officials in line for the presidency.

My mailbox is now buried under donation requests from Team Sarah — not the spunky, reality challenged ex-Governor, but the dour, toxic Frau Blucher posing as Trump’s first press secretary and now reborn as a candidate for Governor of Arkansas.

I even got a fundraising request from a Lt. Gov. candidate in Missouri. How much more can we take? A ‘donation’ request from the Department of Homeland Security, which has run out of razor wire funding?

We need reform. Election cycles are interminable and have no meaningful limitations. There is no reason why the whole process should take more than 9 months, wire to wire. Spending should be capped. Imagine what the wasted billions in campaign spending could be used for instead.

‘Unsubscribe’ is my new motto, and I will be filtering all my media information sources, boycotting any news of 45 unless it involves impeachment, indictment, illness or an obituary.

John Brodey

Santa Rosa

Values check

EDITOR: In America, we protested and stormed the capital to keep a wannabe dictator in power. In Russia, they protest to remove one.

MARK STOHLMAN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.