Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Flouting the rules

EDITOR: I was dismayed to read about a local church’s mass indoor gatherings, particularly because it overshadows all the other churches in our county that are setting aside what is comfortable to still honor God and our civil authorities (“Fined church to continue services,” Jan. 30).

The Bible and historic Christianity place a high emphasis on gathered worship. We are both body and soul, which is why we so highly value being together and believe something is missing in worship when we aren’t gathered. At the same time, we’re doing our best to be good citizens by taking COVID-19 seriously, obeying our civil authorities and upholding the physical well-being of our community.

Many of our county's churches are continuing to worship outside and according to the health guidelines given to us. We’ve worshipped in the summer heat, through smoke in the fall and now the chilly and wet weather. Why? Because we want to uphold all the biblical commands to worship God, submit to the government and love our neighbors. None of these need to be at odds with one another.

I pray that the narrative regarding all our churches isn't dictated by the stories of a few.

THE REV. MIKE AWTRY

Santa Rosa

County’s ‘crown jewels’

EDITOR: I must confess to being somewhat disappointed by Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond’s letter (“A shared responsibility,” Jan. 26) in response to Gaye LeBaron’s recent column regarding the precarious status of the Sonoma County Archives (“Reams of history and a lingering fire threat,” Jan. 17). It sounds like the passionless, plodding response of a bureaucrat. Where’s the urgency?

I recognize the challenges of having to work with “multiple owners,” but where’s the leadership going to come from in this dire matter if not from the Library Commission itself? Do we have to wait for the next flood or catastrophic fire to tell us that time is of the essence?

As a regional historian and fourth-generation Sonoma County native, I consider the archives among the crown jewels of our collective heritage. They are irreplaceable. We can’t afford to let the foot-dragging of the past continue to serve as prologue for inaction.

The matter is quite simple: preserve the stories captured in those documents of our county’s past before they are gone for good.

JOHN SHEEHY

Penngrove

Leave no trace

EDITOR: I Have walked and hiked Trione-Annadel State Park for 39 years. In addition to the joy and benefits of having such a gem in our backyard, I have always noted how well it has been maintained, by its users keeping litter and trash out of the park.

Since the pandemic started, I have seen a tremendous increase in people hiking and enjoying the park, a good thing. I have also seen more trash left, strewn, discarded than ever before.

In mountaineering in the wilderness, the universal rule followed is “leave no trace.” This is simple: whatever you bring in, you take out, and wherever you have been, no trace is left behind. Please practice this, and if you have kids, teach them.

It is up to us to care for the beauty afforded to all.

STEVE MIKSIS

Santa Rosa

Civil disobedience

EDITOR: Though I regret that he yielded to intimidation, I heartily commend Pastor Bret Avlakeotes for his wise, loving and scriptural act of civil disobedience.

It is wise because it is based on truth. Per the signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, lockdowns do far greater damage to the overall health of a community than a flu-like virus to which many are immune and from which nearly all will recover.

It is loving because, as Jesus taught, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” For nearly a year our leaders have hidden or misrepresented crucial facts, thereby enslaving the people to crippling fears. Love speaks truth to set them free.

Finally, it is scriptural because the Bible commands God’s people to assemble for worship, speak the truth in love and promote the shalom of one’s neighbor. Also, Romans 13 tells Christians to obey the supreme law of the land insofar as it promotes good and punishes evil. The supreme law of our land is the Constitution, which our leaders are violating by denying citizens the right to physically assemble, worship, and work.

Like Martin Luther King, Avlakeotes is calling us to obey the laws of God and our nation. It is past time for all Sonoma County churches to do the same.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Sticking up for seniors

EDITOR: Thank you so much for your editorial sticking up for those of us who signed up for a vaccination thinking that we were eligible only to find out that we aren’t (“Sonoma County’s self-inflicted wound,” Tuesday). Finally, someone in a position of power, if not responsibility for the mistake, has spoken clearly about where the responsibility lies. The county’s spokesman has been abysmal in that area. Supervisor Chris Coursey was the first to apologize. You are the first, and so far only, to spell it out clearly.

MARY BOWERS

Guerneville

letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.