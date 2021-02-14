Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Pick people over golf

EDITOR: Several individuals camping on Industrial Drive in Santa Rosa have tested positive for COVID-19. No surprise; they’ve been living without even the most basic hygiene for some time. In response to a recent request from homeless advocate Nick Goyhenetche of Acts of Kindness for portable restrooms and dumpsters for our homeless communities, Kelli Kuykendall, the manager of Santa Rosa's homeless services, told him that “the City doesn’t currently have the resources to provide sanitary facilities for our unsheltered community members.”

Malarkey, I say. I hereby call on the city to postpone its recently funded $150,000 consultant study of the Bennett Valley Golf Course and immediately designate those funds to help safeguard the health of vulnerable Santa Rosa residents in need. For Pete’s sake, people over a golf course is a no-brainer.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

A secret ballot

EDITOR: When the senators make their final impeachment vote, for their personal safety in these volatile times, I urge their votes be cast anonymously. This is the only way we will have a true reflection of each senator’s conscience.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Stick to sports

EDITOR: What courage it takes for C.W. Nevius to order teachers back into the classroom (“Teachers, it’s time to be in school,” Feb. 4). He is aware this is “unpopular” and, besides, it takes real guts to order others to risk their lives. I am delighted that he took time to enlighten us with his thoughts on educational policy. He was a teacher for four years, so that practically makes him an expert.

Unfortunately, he is wrong on a number of fronts. The most nefarious claim by far is that teachers are using vaccinations as a bargaining chip for higher salaries. On a local level, it is true that the Santa Rosa Teacher Association and Santa Rosa City Schools have just begun contract negotiations. It is patently false that they could or would use vaccinations as a bargaining chip for increased salaries.

In fact, the return to school plan is being negotiated first and separately from salary. Also, while I admire his dental assistant, they have already had the opportunity to be vaccinated. All the other professions — supermarket checkers, pharmacy cashiers, etc. — don’t have to deal with the duration of exposure and density that teachers do.

I suggest Nevius stick to the area where he can speak authoritatively — sports.

NIGHTSNOW VOGT

Santa Rosa

Defending democracy

EDITOR: Tom Gallagher writes that the purpose of Donald Trump’s second impeachment is to humiliate him and disenfranchise his supporters of their vote and voice (“The divisive path,” Letters, Feb. 1). This view is Trumpcentric; it assumes everything in politics is about Trump. Impeachment is not about Trump. It is about our system of government and the rule of law.

Trump abused his power and trampled our system repeatedly. His effort to overturn the election was not limited to the Capitol riot. He lied for years about our elections, stating that if he lost it would be because the election was stolen. He undermined public confidence in our elections, then incited a violent mob to intimidate Congress in a last-ditch desperate attempt to prevail.

It’s not about humiliating Trump and disenfranchising his supporters. It’s about standing up for elections and squashing those who would try to overturn them. Eighty-one million voters is more than 74 million. Those who don’t accept the outcome of the election are either victims of Trump’s big lie or anti-democracy.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Pay cuts for lawmakers

EDITOR: How long will it take to negotiate across the aisle? Our representatives and senators delay and delay. Many of us are out of work — some of us more than 10 months. We are in food lines and unemployment lines, but both are running out. We can’t pay our mortgages. We will be on the streets as soon as the bankers and the landlords are able to kick us out.

Here is a suggestion: Cut the pay for our legislators. Let us start with three months. If a deal to help us cannot be accomplished in a month, then slash their pay another three months. Some of us will soon be out of work for a full year. Maybe with three to six months of no pay, they will feel our pain. Why should we pay them to do nothing?

Do they not care about their voters, our children and even those of us who are undocumented? What is the price of a little humanity?

TOM COCHRANE

Sea Ranch

The ‘surrender caucus’

EDITOR: The House managers prosecuted a clear, concise, well-ordered and undeniable case.

Any Republican who votes to acquit this would-be totalitarian should forever wear the red letter “S” on their chest for “sedition.” Or, ironically, heretofore to be known as a member of the surrender caucus. They would surrender our constitutional democratic republic for selfish political expediency.

BILL TRZECIAK

Santa Rosa

