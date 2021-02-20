Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Ag worker vaccinations

EDITOR: I continue to see articles about vaccines going to vineyard workers and referring to them as agriculture workers. Don’t vineyard workers work outside and have the ability to wear masks? I was under the impression that working outside was fairly safe, especially since vineyard workers can work far apart.

Let’s start getting the vaccine to truly essential workers like restaurant employees, grocery store employees and teachers who have to work indoors next to customers and children.

Are marijuana growers next to be called agricultural workers? To me, agricultural workers in this case are food-on-the-table workers (and should be included as essential) not wine-in-the-bottle or buds-in-the-pipe outdoor workers.

MIKE DAWSON

Guerneville

Puncturing myths

EDITOR: Charles M. Blow’s Wednesday column was excellent, and I hope the paper runs more of his work (“For GOP, Blue Lives Matter was just a slogan”). Kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice was no more disrespectful to the flag or the military than civil rights marches across Alabama’s Edmund G. Pettus bridge were disrespectful to civil engineering.

People in white privilege like myself used these claims as distractions and deflections when they were too scared or threatened by calls for racial justice. Now that the Trump cultists — using the American flag as an actual weapon against the police — have decisively taken this distraction myth off the table, hopefully we can all work more effectively to address the real issues of racial injustice and inequality.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

A GOP climate plan

EDITOR: It was refreshing to see Henry Olsen‘s column proposing a Republican-led Operation Warp Speed-style plan to fight climate change (“GOP needs Operation Warp Speed for climate,” Feb. 7).

It wasn’t his critique of the Green New Deal as a socialist takeover plot, or his call for deregulation to promote nuclear power, but the basic acknowledgment that the GOP needs a climate plan is a welcome breakthrough. I would love to see competition between the two parties in Congress, on talk shows and on editorial pages over who has a better plan, rather than the current battle between climate solutions and climate denial.

Some Republicans have been pushing for climate action. George Schultz enthusiastically embraced an effective carbon pricing plan, which would tax fossil fuel producers and distribute the proceeds back to the people, complementing the Green New Deal and Olsen’s Operation Green Planet.

Let’s not throw out any of these plans on partisan grounds; we really need all three.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

Biden’s ‘America First’

EDITOR: In his first two weeks in office, Joe Biden’s “America First” program (plagiarized from Donald Trump), shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, eliminating 11,000 jobs. He promises “green” jobs to replace those, but solar and windmill jobs are in China.

Rebuilding our infrastructure is a bipartisan issue, but Congress is nowhere near funding any infrastructure jobs — reminiscent of those nonexistent “shovel-ready” jobs of Barack Obama.

Moving oil and gas on trucks will create more carbon than the pipeline ever would, and beware the possibility of spills. Expect the price of gasoline and heating oil to rise. That’s not America First. In 2009, Warren Buffett spent $44 billion buying the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway. No doubt he’s happy because much of the oil and gas will now be moved by rail.

Centraln America migrants are flocking to our southern border upon learning of Biden’s amnesty for illegal immigrants. Coyotes and drug cartels are getting richer while many Americans will lose their jobs to low skill immigrants. That’s not America First.

The Democrats plan a $15 an hour minimum wage, which the Congressional Budget Office says will destroy 1.4 million jobs.

America First means saving our jobs, our businesses and our schools.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Do better for all

EDITOR: Your Feb. 7 article about vaccinations was misleading in implying discrimination in vaccine distribution (“Challenge to get vaccines in more Latinos’ arms”). The decision to prioritize vaccinations by age was made to protect those most vulnerable for death and hospitalization.

Latinos make up 8.6% of the population over 65 and have received 9% of the vaccines, which is in proportion to the demographics. That being said, as younger people qualify for vaccinations we need to ensure that outreach and distribution is equal for all members of our community.

There is no doubt that Latinos have suffered disproportionately from the pandemic. The factors that increase their vulnerability need to be addressed. Essential workers should have ready access to personal protective equipment, optimized work environments and rapid virus testing. Paid time off for quarantine is essential. Affordable, uncrowded housing would greatly reduce transmission. Unfettered access to health care and medications is also crucial.

Unfortunately, our society does a horrible job providing adequate wages, housing and health care for essential workers no matter their race or gender. We need to do better for the benefit of our whole community.

MARK RUDOW

Santa Rosa

