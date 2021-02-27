Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Heed the warning

EDITOR: The recent ice storm in Texas should be a wake-up call to all those who have buried their heads in the sand and not prepared to address survival necessities. “When” is the answer, not “if,” as to the timing of the next life-threatening natural or human-caused event in our community.

The wealthy among us can afford elaborate backup power systems that will likely function in blackouts and earthquake-caused disruptions of natural gas distribution, but until we reconfigure our power grid to function independently in community microgrids, the majority of us are essentially on our own until the cavalry arrives.

Most of us can afford a camp stove and propane tank, a tent and/or a tarp and a gravity water filter plus a 3-6 gallon jug. If you are reliant on refrigerated medicines, then you also need a generator that can keep them cold. Almost all have enough blankets, sweaters and sleeping bags to survive freezing temperatures. Survival in a disaster isn’t about staying cozy, it’s about staying alive.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Postal impacts

EDITOR: Your Feb. 18 editorial does a disservice to hardworking postal employees in a difficult situation (“A reckoning for Postal dis-Service”). The pandemic has had a major impact on the U.S. Postal Service. Staff shortages caused by COVID-19 infections have resulted in employees working 10-plus hours a day for six or seven days at a time.

The new employee retention rate is approximately 50% due to pay rate, long hours and poor management. Though considered “essential” employees, there is no current plan to vaccinate postal employees. However, they continue to serve the public.

You were right to report the prefunding mandate of future retiree health benefits, which no other federal agency is required to do, and no private company either. The Postal Service’s competitors aren’t forced to operate under this burden, which accounts for the majority of postal losses.

The House passed a bill repealing the mandate in the last Congress, but the Senate majority leader refused to bring it to the floor. The bill has been reintroduced in the House and Senate.

We don’t know what Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s complete plans will be, but degrading service while increasing prices goes against the universal mandate to deliver everywhere in the nation with a standard rate structure. Postal employees take great pride in serving our nation.

JEFF PARR

Santa Rosa

Testing obstacles

EDITOR: There is concern that testing for COVID-19 has been dropping. One factor is that if you are not showing symptoms many places will not test you. For example, my health care provider — Kaiser Permanente — makes me go through a two-step process to determine if I “need” a test. Because I am showing no symptoms, they won’t offer me a test. I ended up going through the county website to get tested by Optumserve. I don’t know what Sutter Health or Providence St. Joseph do about testing, but I suspect it’s similar to Kaiser. If the county wants more testing done, I suggest it puts pressure on the hospitals to test everyone, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

Tourism impacts

EDITOR: As a permitted vacation rental operator in west county, I can assure any opponents of Measure B that no tourists considering a vacation here would be daunted by the specter of paying an additional $4 per each $100 of overnight hotel (or equivalent) stays.

Visitors flock to the west county to enjoy the plentiful wineries and tasting options, scores of fine dining opportunities, hiking, biking, Russian River beaches, coastlines, Armstrong Woods, parks, etc.

They create significant negative impacts on all of our beloved resources: crowding, traffic, a disproportionate use of emergency services and the like. Local taxpayers have been footing the bill for these guests for too long. It’s inconceivable and shortsighted to think that these tourists will change their minds about coming here over a measly four percentage point increase.

Our area has never been, and will never be, a cheap vacation destination. But that’s OK. Everyone will keep coming anyway. Isn’t it time to give the bill for these hidden costs back to the visitors who cause them?

Don’t buy into the rhetoric. Vote yes on Measure B.

JULIE HUNTER

Sebastopol

Lock him up

EDITOR: Former President Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government, according to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. “January 6 was a disgrace,” he said. “American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism. … Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor, they tried to hunt down the speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president. They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth, because he was angry he had lost an election …

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it … This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories, orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.”

Lock Trump up.

JAKE PICKERING

Arcata

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.