Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Ease students back

EDITOR: “When students return to classrooms, they should immediately take a standardized test …” (“Test students to assess learning loss from pandemic,” Editorial, March 6) No, they should not. They should be gently eased back into the routines of in-class instruction.

Teachers can and will assess the needs of each class and individual students with test instruments of their own devising. There are no standardized tests that are universally appropriate for every subject at every level. Math concepts, for example, are not taught in the same sequence at every school in this county.

Write some tests, you urge. Who? By the end of the month, if students return to classrooms in April? And “incorporate demographic measures.” Such as? And how will these demographic measures be defined?

Your apparent assumptions that resources are not already being directed toward students with greater needs and that educators are not already “figuring out how to bolster programs” are uninformed.

GARY ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

County should pay

EDITOR: The Board of Supervisors is asleep at the switch, and there is a train wreck coming. The Sonoma County coastal area collects about $2.5 million a year in transient occupancy tax and sends it to the county. The residents pay the highest parcel tax in the state to help fund the fire district, but expenses are still more than revenues.

The supervisors spend the transient occupancy tax on advertising to get people to come to the coast but do not fund the emergency services necessary to keep people safe. Visitors and residents of Sonoma County should demand a safety net when coming to the coast. Sounds like negligence to me.

The supervisors should provide the required funding to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District. Stop playing with people’s lives.

JOHN DOOLITTLE

Bodega Bay

Scam calls run amok

EDITOR: I received 17 scam phone calls in a single day. Our government brags about its ability to track international hackers, terrorists threatening politicians and emails by the Proud Boys and other domestic terrorists. I watch C-SPAN daily and listen to a stream of speeches about the nice man who supported a senator and is retiring or a wonderful teacher in North Carolina who passed away, but not once have I heard any word about solving this form of terrorism.

The purpose of these calls is to commit crimes by stealing money and/or identities from the people our politicians are theoretically serving.

This problem has cost taxpayers, the voters, billions of dollars. If Rep. Mike Thompson, Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Dianne Feinstein can’t or won’t do anything about this, let’s vote for someone who will.

I have written to Thompson about several problems and was asked if I wanted a response. I answered yes every time. Without fail I receive a form letter that didn't vaguely address the problem. This trio has done almost nothing to convince me they care about anything but reelection.

FYI, I received two more calls and a sterile Thompson letter while writing this letter.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

A bad year lingers

EDITOR: How did 2020 become a 15-month year?

Last year was bad enough with the onset of COVID-19, record unemployment and business closures, Donald Trump’s destructive ravings about a “rigged” election, and the emergence of Marjorie Taylor Greene to add to the growing madness and mayhem in Washington. The only bright spot was in November when a decent, intelligent, honorable man was elected president. Things were looking up.

Then, on Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked by hundreds of Trump’s thugs, the ice storm of the century crippled half the country on Feb. 13, and 500,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Feb. 22, many of them thanks in great part to Trump’s mismanagement. And on March 5, just when we were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Gov. Greg Abbott prematurely dropped the mask mandate in Texas, encouraging several other science-denying states to do the same.

In a month or so, when virus cases and deaths start to rise again, we’ll see how “silly” and “unnecessary” wearing masks will be to our Neanderthal-thinking “leaders.”

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

An inflationary wages

EDITOR: One aspect of the living wage that I have not read anything about is that it will create an inflationary spiral.

The concept of a living wage is idealistic, but the results not so much. There are many semiskilled jobs that pay little more than the living wage. If one must pay the busboy $15 per hour, what is he going to have to pay the rest of the staff? If I'm making little more than $15 in a semiskilled job, I will demand more money, and rightfully so.

There will always be differentials in pay related to skill level. Without differentials, there would be no rungs on the ladder for advancement, which would deter people from improving their skills and their lives.

CHUCK PEDRI

Santa Rosa

