Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Call it a hate crime

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League is deeply saddened by the murder of eight people, including six Asian women, in Georgia as well as the attacks on many others. There is growing fear, pain and anger in the Asian American community as we watch the skyrocketing rise of anti-Asian violence. These murders have also put a spotlight on the systemic violence and dehumanization of women, people living in poverty and those working survival jobs. Endemic racism and violence against people of color runs deep in the core of our country, yet some continue to deny it. This bigotry and white supremacy that have been woven into the fabric of America is spotlighted by the hesitation of law enforcement to call this mass shooting exactly what it is — a hate crime.

We honor these lives lost and the families left behind with deepest condolences. As a civil rights organization, SCJACL will continue to teach and speak out about the injustices that have brought us here, protect our communities, and challenge those who refuse to call a hate crime exactly what it is. We invite you to join us.

ERIN WILKINS and GAIL SEYMOUR

Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League

Relocate fire station

EDITOR: Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope acknowledged that the Newgate fire station’s challenges had been at least somewhat evident all along, saying that building “at the top of a peak, chute and wind channel” is dangerous (“Former fire state site deemed unsafe,” March 21). May I submit that the corner of Fountain Grove Parkway and Stagecoach Road also is a dangerous place to build? The Tubbs fire left a path of destruction there.

I suggest that building the new station at the site of the old Sutter Hospital. Infrastructure already is there, and it’s a better use than cramming high-density housing into an area that cannot support it.

The justification for rebuilding in the footprint of the Tubbs fire is that it gives a downhill head start to a fire engine responding in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. Having driven a fire engine for 20-plus years, I can assure those concerned that response times from the Sutter location wouldn’t increase. Fire engines get up to speed more quickly than you might imagine.

Building yet another station in the geographically undesirable and dangerous Fountaingrove subdivision is ill-advised by anyone who has experienced wildland fire or looks at this project objectively.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Feeding hungry lawyers

EDITOR: So we are lucky that a law firm in Kansas City, Missouri, is rescuing us unsuspecting North Bay residents from more recreational bike trails and biker commute options (“SMART facing suit over pathway,” March 20)? Phew. Thank you Stewart, Wald and McCulley, and thanks to your partners, the almost local firm of Kershaw, Cook and Talley (Sacramento). We love your business model: scour historic and public records across the U.S. to find unsuspecting communities and/or local entities that want to repurpose old unused railroad tracks. Slam them with a lawsuit seeking damages and use up our precious legal resources to reap ill-gotten gains. Who needs more recreational resources or alternative commute options anyway when you can feed some hungry lawyers in Kansas City?

KARIN and ROB RICKER

Santa Rosa

Missed opportunity

EDITOR: I think Miami Beach is missing a great opportunity to make lemonade out of lemons (“Spring break in Miami descends into chaos,” March 22). They should corral — sorry if that sounds harsh — small groups of the party-without-

masks people (say 5 to 10) and offer to test them for coronavirus, take their address or phone number and notify them of the results. If they test positive, do you think they might get vaccinated and wear masks?

SPENCER HUMPHREY

Santa Rosa

Recall elections

EDITOR: Two proposed recall elections — Gov. Gavin Newsom and District Attorney Jill Ravitch — will cause a tremendous expenditure of public funds. The taxpayers will pick up the load for this. One of these officials isn’t seeking reelection and the other is up for reelection within months.

If a law were in place requiring the perpetrators of a failed recall to pick up the tab, maybe this type of action, influenced by just plain vindictiveness, would be given more serious thought, conviction and commitment to responsibility.

GREGORY WAUGH

Penngrove

Return to campus

EDITOR: After a full year of off-campus, online learning via Zoom, Cardinal Newman students were able to begin their hybrid learning on March 22. The plan, developed in the summer and waiting since August for Sonoma County to exit purple tier status into the red tier, allows up to half of the students to attend live, in classrooms, up to 16 at a time. The other half is on Zoom with their classmates and teacher; the Red group goes Monday and Tuesday, the Gold group is Thursday and Friday.

The excitement of being back at school, even with mask and distance restrictions, made for a happy return for students and teachers alike. No campus sounds alive unless students populate it; Monday, it was as if the swallows had returned to their mission. With high hopes that infection rates continue to decrease, as vaccinations increase, thus allowing more high schools to reopen; the spring season shows a positive turn, we pray it may be sustained.

GRAHAM RUTHERFORD

Dean of student life, Cardinal Newman High School

You can send letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.