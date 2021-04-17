Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A doctor’s advice

EDITOR: Staff Writer Phil Barber’s article about vaccine hesitance is balanced and informative (“Some express vaccine doubts,” Monday). I’m asking you to ignore all of the opinions expressed, however, and instead look at what physicians and health care professionals do. The answer is simple: The vast majority of them get vaccinated, and their families are vaccinated also. The ones who do not get vaccinated have a medical reason preventing them from getting immunized.

I am a member of a large group of retired physicians (because of our age, a high-risk group) and virtually all of us have been vaccinated. Folks, of course the vaccination is not risk free, but when you balance the risks versus the benefits, it is clear in the large majority of cases that individuals should get the vaccine.

KEVIN COSTELLO

Santa Rosa

Inexplicable confusion

EDITOR: The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright said that she confused her gun for her Taser. As a handgun owner and someone who has trained in both defensive use of a handgun and in combat shooting, I would suggest that someone who cannot tell the difference between a loaded handgun and a Taser by feel should not be allowed to possess either one.

RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

Inspiring students

EDITOR: I am heartened by the article about a large study across 20 college campuses whose intent is to determine whether vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 (“Students forgoing vaccines to help science,” Tuesday).

The student volunteers, half of whom, in a virtual coin toss, are denied the vaccine for four months deserve our fervent gratitude. The outcome of this study will have a major impact on our daily lives going forward.

When a significant number of Americans refuse to follow simple public health guidelines such as wearing a mask in public, it is gratifying to learn of these college students who are sacrificing their time and taking personal risks for the common good.

It’s my profound hope that these students continue to be leaders and role models in the future of a culture that immensely needs people like them.

KARIN BURGER

Petaluma

Protecting honeybees

EDITOR: It’s honeybee swarming season, from now till mid or late May. These swarms look like a good-sized clump of honeybees that land on a car, a bush, a tree. Swarms are looking for a new home.

Swarms often come from colonies found in tree hollows or old barns. This is a natural, annual way that bees propagate — by splitting the existing hive, with half going out to find a new home.

Because much of our honeybees’ normal habitat is being converted to agriculture and development, 80% of swarms can’t find a home in time. They only have three days to find shelter or die of starvation.

If you see a swarm of honeybees, do not try to catch, kill, spray water on them or call a pest company, which will kill them. Please quickly report swarms to the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association at sonomabees.org. Press the “report a swarm” button, then choose your geographical location and call someone from the “swarm catchers” list as soon as possible. They will be happy to come out quickly, collect the swarm and save them at no cost to you.

JOSEPH CUTLER

and ELLEN SCHWARTZ

Sonoma

Georgia’s voting law

EDITOR: In certain areas of Atlanta, people waited more than five hours to vote in the election. Some people who arrived at 3:30 p.m. didn’t get to vote till after the polls closed, but they were told their provisional ballot would still be counted.

Fast forward to today. If you are in line for hours attempting to vote and tell a relative or friend that you need a bottle of water, and they get you one, they can then be ticketed for a misdemeanor.

You would have choices: let them pay the ticket; be combative toward the officer who writes the ticket, which means you, or the other person will probably get arrested and not be able to vote; take off from work to fight the ticket, which will cost money.

The bottom line is, no one should be penalized for trying to vote. I bet if the people in Georgia had a chance to vote on this, rather than have their Legislature push it through, they would have rejected it.

I bet if they were to put this legislation on the ballot the way it is now and forced Georgians to vote on the way that law is written, the voters would still vote it down.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Seeing the big picture

EDITOR: As I read about another sweep of homeless people in Santa Rosa, I tried inserting “Black” or “Asian” wherever it said homeless (“Sweeps just a ‘Band Aid,’ ” Wednesday). After all, in my mind, I have been inserting the word “homeless” into articles regarding Black Lives Matter and Asian Lives Matter for a few months now. Black and Asian lives do matter, and I question whether homeless lives will ever matter in the same way.

Those experiencing homelessness need support and understanding just like our Black, brown and Asian friends. Perhaps changing a word as we read an article might be a catalyst for changing minds about those experiencing homelessness. That would be great.

SHIRLEY CHEAL

Santa Rosa

