Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Preserving Point Reyes

EDITOR: A simple reminder about the ranches at Point Reyes National Seashore: Saving the ranches created the park that we can all enjoy now. It is a partnership between the ranches and the National Park Service. We have a park here that is unique, educational and beautiful.

Don’t forget there were plans to subdivide and develop the ranches into a completely different landscape than we see today. It would have changed into a larger population, and it would be a whole lot less accessible. We would not have the wonderful park that we enjoy today.

What an awesome, diverse and beautiful place that we can thank the ranchers working together with the National Park Service to preserve this open space for all of us. Thank you to all the Point Reyes ranchers.

JOYCE CAMPBELL

Petaluma

GOP, Putin and protests

EDITOR: Compare the April 22 headline “GOP creating harsher penalties for protesters” to the article “Putin warns of Russian ‘red line’ ” in the same edition. Benjamin Franklin warned us a long time ago about our democracy “if you can keep it.”

GEORGE SACKMAN

Santa Rosa

Numbers out of context

EDITOR: There you go again! Your April 17 story about breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Mendocino County failed to report the crucial detail — 16 cases out of how many people fully vaccinated (“16 who got shots fall ill, recover”).

This lapse was a repeat of the same gap in your April 14 story (“Virus sickens 39 who got shots”). You devoted 1,050 words to that piece but didn't manage to provide the one detail that would make that number meaningful — 39 out of how many?

A few minutes of research shows that nearly 150,000 Sonoma County residents have been vaccinated, meaning that just one fully vaccinated person out of every 4,000 got COVID-19. A bit more research shows that around 14,000 Mendocino County residents are fully vaccinated, so 16 “breakthrough” cases means that 1.2 out of every thousand still got COVID-19.

Numbers alone don't mean anything. If you’re going to report numbers, please do the research and provide their proper context.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Overdue reform

EDITOR: I am not aware of what training goes into becoming a police officer, let alone being a 26-year veteran. It is common knowledge that police officers carry lethal and nonlethal equipment. It is safe to assume that these officers are trained in using that equipment. To be a 26-year veteran means that you would have beyond enough experience to tell the difference between a Taser and a handgun (“Chief says officer meant to grab Taser,” April 13). Alongside the killing of Daunte Wright, other violations against minorities have happened. Again, I am not aware of what training goes into becoming a police officer, but clearly there must be some reform. Something must happen, and I — like many others — do not feel like there is much being done.

QUAYD STEWART

Santa Rosa

What’s in a name?

EDITOR: Many Republicans in Congress object to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan because it defines infrastructure more broadly than roads, bridges and other traditional items. His plan includes things that can help improve America in other ways, such as broadband outreach, assistance for social services and support for the electric car industry.

Rather than fighting with the GOP over what can be considered infrastructure, there is a simple solution. Just drop the emphasis on infrastructure and define the bill in terms of improving our quality of life. Get Trumpian. Call it the “Upgrading America” or “Bringing America into the Next Century” bill. Such a title should ring true to Republicans.

With this change in emphasis, congressional Republicans couldn’t summarily reject important items that are not traditionally considered infrastructure. It would require a genuine argument to exclude them.

Of course, the GOP would counterargue about the bill’s cost. However, unlike former President Donald Trump’s tax bill where corporate tax cut trickle down failed to do much to boost the economy, this bill does so directly through the support of projects and industries that themselves will generate taxpaying jobs.

Let’s hope something does get passed. America needs it now.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Animal welfare

EDITOR: While I fume over humankind’s ability to blindly interfere with and exploit other species’ right to pursue their lives for their reasons, I acknowledge that humans are immensely capable of compassion and redress.

What I am hoping for is that people will extend the compassion they feel for donkeys (“Ex-media exec now tends to rescued donkeys,” April 9) and turtles (“Sea turtle population drops,” April 9) to other animals. Why are animals we eat not deserving of our love? Are they so different from the others?

Why do we relocate feral chickens in Cotati (“Counting their chickens,” April 7) while “processing” millions in factories? Why is rescuing turtles, donkeys or chickens news, but the agony of hundreds of thousands of pigs slaughtered in the time it took me to write this letter is not news? I honestly don’t get it.

This is an issue that we actually have individual control over. Compassionate action can start at breakfast.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

