Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

All rights matter

EDITOR: Unable to effectively argue against those who support the Second Amendment, Adam Charp instead attacked their character, saying they “have no capacity for empathy” (“Guns and empathy,” Letters, April 19). How does one argue with someone who doesn’t know what they are talking about? The AR-15 style of semi-automatic rifle (never used by the military) fires a cartridge with about half the muzzle energy of America’s semi-automatic battle rifle of World War II and Korea. The AR-15 style rifle is hardly the “overly powerful weapon” claimed by Charp.

Charp brings up hunting weapons, while the Second Amendment uses the word “militia.” The usefulness of a weapon for militia duty is the issue, not hunting. Visit the nearest National Guard unit and see what weapons they train with.

It also appears that Charp doesn’t understand our Constitution. It doesn’t matter if “we all already agree,” our Constitution doesn’t change until it’s amended. Perhaps he should review the Tenth Amendment and then search for where the federal government is authorized to pass the legislation he suggests. We will lose all our rights unless we exercise and defend all of our rights.

JAMES R. OGLESBY

Santa Rosa

Ranching at Point Reyes

EDITOR: The original agreement to maintain the farms in Point Reyes was temporary. The concern was that removing the cows would let blackberries invade and take over the meadows. When the Tule elk could become abundant enough to keep the meadows open, the farms would be closed and removed.

The farms are damaging the environment, creating erosion and water pollution problems. There are plenty of elk, and cows are no longer needed to keep the meadows open. It is past time to close and remove the farms as was originally intended when the park was created.

If you want to establish the original owners, give it back to the Miwoks.

ARTHUR SLATER

Sebastopol

Weed and water

EDITOR: On April 21, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties due to a second straight year of low rainfall. In the face of this crisis, the Sonoma County supervisors are considering a commercial cannabis ordinance that would open many more acres to cannabis growing. Cannabis uses six times the water used for grapes, and most of this will come from our groundwater.

There are three groundwater sustainability agencies in Sonoma County, mandated by the state to maintain groundwater. Shouldn’t they be evaluating the impacts of approving this kind of ordinance? This ordinance should at least warrant an environmental impact report to help determine its impact on our water supply.

On Earth Day, Greta Thunberg urged Congress to “listen to, and act on, the science.” I call on the supervisors to do the same. Present the science balancing groundwater sustainability against an ordinance for commercial cannabis. Do the right thing for the future of Sonoma County.

KATHY PONS

Kenwood

A new voice

EDITOR: My vote has already been cast for Rosa Reynoza. Now I’m appealing to Windsor voters to do the same. Why? She cares about issues that are important to the people of Windsor. As a council member, she will bring her professional finance experience and community volunteer efforts. Her voice will assure that Windsor remains a charming family friendly town.

Reynoza is ready to hit the ground running. She is the only candidate who can say she has attended and participated in Town Council meetings for the past six years. Because of continued attendance and participation, she is familiar with the current budget.

She volunteers and sits on boards for the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging, Sonoma County Health Action, Reach for Home and the Windsor Service Alliance — to name just a few.

Reynoza will fight for our community-owned properties to stay community owned. She is honest, open, transparent and will listen to you. She is not beholden to any person, company or business. If you haven’t already returned your ballot, vote for Rosa Reynoza, and let’s move forward with a new voice on the Town Council.

MARY ANN BAINBRIDGE-KRAUSE

Windsor

The right direction

EDITOR: California is crowded and parched and its large population degrades the quality of life for all of us. To no one’s surprise, the 2020 census shows the state’s population growth is slowing. Headlines sound alarm as if the count is a sporting event: “Oh my God, we’re losing and Texas is gaining!” Yes, there will be consequences: we will see some diminution in federal funding, lose a House seat and a vote in the Electoral College. But ask yourself, does more and more population bring us a better Golden State?

For me, the census results say we are headed in the right direction.

MIKE MECHAM

Sonoma

