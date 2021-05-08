Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Police training

EDITOR; Once up a time, a police officer was the most respected individual in your community. Even then there were good cops and bad cops, but overall we felt they had our backs. As we have come to know, unfortunately, we no longer feel that way.

While there are still so many more good law officers than not, through the advent of social media we are so much more aware of the level of ineptitude by so many wearing a badge. While true justice for George Floyd’s family and too many others can’t be had, we must take this moment to begin to truly resolve the problem.

Our police must be looked on as professionals. No longer can anyone sign up, take a few weeks of training and be allowed to put on a uniform. For doctors, lawyers, educators, accountants and many other profession, it takes years to earn that title.

Prospective police officers need to take courses in defusing situations, with guns being the last resort, not first. Police need look at all situations based on individuals’ actions, not the color of their skin. Let’s make police great again.

CORKY CRAMER

Santa Rosa

Art and access

EDITOR: Whatever your feelings regarding the location and/or aesthetic of Brian Goggin’s proposed art installation “A Fine Balance,” one issue that’s been acutely absent from conversations surrounding the project is accessibility (“Committee backs bathtub art study,” April 28).

A Fine Balance is slated to be installed on Petaluma’s Water Street, specifically along the walkway that runs parallel to the river. Surprisingly, no one has yet mentioned that installing a maze of stilts in the middle of a central walkway potentially poses a huge obstacle for people with disabilities, in particular people with visual impairments or motor disabilities, and wheelchair and scooter users.

This art installation is a stark reminder that Americans with disabilities are expected to just live with these difficulties. While art can certainly enhance a community, so too can making our city more equitable and accessible for disabled people.

There are nearly 40,000 people living with a disability in Sonoma County. I would ask our city’s leaders, as well as the community at large, instead of blocking access to Water Street and the path along the river, why not instead leave this space open and available to disabled people and people with other access requirements, allowing everyone to enjoy this beautiful spot?

ELIZABETH VOETSCH

Petaluma

The gun problem

EDITOR: James R. Oglesby would like us to respect the Second Amendment of the Constitution regarding the right to bear arms. But as I recall the amendment includes the description of a well-regulated militia (“All rights matter,” Letters, May 1). As this does not refer to independent rabble-rousers such as those who invaded our Capitol in January, or other independent citizens, I think that is where his argument has gone askew. Hunting rifles are not the problem, as we know. Armed murderers among us is the problem.

CARL SOKOL

Santa Rosa

Protecting archives

EDITOR: In response to Ray Johnson’s letter (“Preserving history,” April 27), I want to clarify that the Sonoma County Library takes our responsibility to the Sonoma County Archives seriously. It’s true that we have asked the county to consider how it wants to manage its own historical records, which range from priceless volumes that are more than a century old to routine business records that are quite recent.

The library is managing those records now, in a remote, county-owned facility. The majority of requests to review the records come from county departments, which might access them more efficiently in other ways. We applaud Supervisor Susan Gorin’s leadership in calling for action to study this issue and settle it, but we know that will take time.

Meanwhile, the facility at Los Guilicos is in a wildfire zone, and we are working actively with the county to identify where we can quickly move the materials to keep them safe while a productive long-term conversation takes place.

ANN HAMMOND

Director, Sonoma County Library

Stick with Newsom

EDITOR: So, help me understand this equation. We have a $15 billion surplus and the best COVID-19 response in the nation, and some people want to recall this governor. Maybe I’m missing something here, or am I sensing sour grapes from disappointed Republicans? In this case, the grass will not be greener on the other side. My vote is to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office and congratulate him for a job well done.

KENNETH SHAW

Rohnert Park

Cloverdale water rates

EDITOR: No one disputes that residents need to foot the bill for the increasing cost of delivering high-quality water and wastewater services. However, in Cloverdale, absorbing potential 100% increases in water and wastewater rates over the next five years is ludicrous. Single-digit increases proposed for Santa Rosa water customers (3% to 4% annually) would be cause for celebration in our little town.

Furthermore, it turns out that additional increases planned for Cloverdale water customers have been deferred to the sixth year of the water study, which requires another 100% increase. This sleight of hand by deferring some capital improvement projects has not been clearly disclosed to the public. Drought surcharges and fines assessed for “over use” by soon-to-be-hired water police will add to Cloverdalians’ water service costs. There’s no reason to celebrate here.

ROBERT KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

