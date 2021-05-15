Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Tapping into seawater

EDITOR: Our tech humanity seems to be able to plan, invest in and intend to have a “jump off” space travel base on the moon, where space travel without having to blast through Earth’s atmosphere each trip to the stars can proceed with less destruction to our environment.

Yet living on a mostly saltwater planet, we are unable to have desalination plants cleaning ocean salt water and filling reservoirs for agriculture, communities and industries. Massive amounts of water.

Why is this not a goal? Perhaps because this may cost as much as going to Mars or a high-speed train system. It probably costs too much.

Thinking like that is this planet’s biggest problem. Accepting Wall Street’s and wealth’s philosophy of profit and damn the environment, poor people pay taxes and can clean up after we take the profit. This is draining the life out of the people and economy of the world.

Billions from the government infrastructure fund should put a start on filling reservoirs in California with desalinated ocean water. Global consumption of seawater might even slightly slow the ocean rise and land flooding.

DAVID POLLIN

Willits

Overturning an election

EDITOR: Wake up, California Democrats. Republicans around the nation are going after Democrats in blue states. And a small cadre of conservative Republicans is attempting to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom for the ludicrous idea that he is responsible for the difficulties we suffered during the pandemic.

It’s the only way they can bolster a fading California Republican Party that hasn’t won a statewide election in 15 years. And they’re depending on overly confident Democrats to sleep right through the special election in November.

Major Republican donors have backed the petition drive, which has now qualified for a special election that could cost Californians as much as $400 million. The 12% of California residents who signed that petition are attempting to overturn the 2018 open election, which Newsom won easily. Wake up.

PAM WALTON

Santa Rosa

Fireworks aren’t safe

EDITOR: The city of Rohnert Park made the right decision on the sale of fireworks at this time of drought and fire danger. Hopefully, the city of Cloverdale will follow suit. People who disagree with this seem to think that all folks who celebrate with fireworks are careful with them. Not true. It would be a dangerous and unwise decision for either city to allow fireworks, and hopefully citizens would understand this and give up their entertainment during these trying times.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

State’s population loss

EDITOR: I read the story May 8 story titled “Startling loss of residents for state.” Are you serious? You gave the reasons for California’s population decreasing as the COVID-19 pandemic, declining immigration and a slowing in birthrate.

C’mon, can’t you tell us the truth, or have you forgotten how to do that? We know why the population is declining. It’s because of liberal elitist policies passed by liberals who outnumber conservatives almost 2-to-1 in the state.

We’ve seen California businesses leave the state in droves. In just 2018 and 2019 (which were economic boom years), 765 commercial companies left California. And this exodus doesn’t include the estimated 13,000 businesses that left between 2009 and 2016.

No, the liberal elites finally saw what they’d created, and they didn’t like it. Many of them moved to more tax-friendly states, and, believe it or not, to more conservative states with less crime and where they don’t have to worry about protests that get out of hand moving into their neighborhoods.

And, of course, when they move, they take their money and tax base along with them, leaving the rest of us who can’t afford to move, or for other reasons don’t want to move out of California, holding the bag they created.

EDWARD ENGLE

Santa Rosa

Glorifying drugs

EDITOR: Often when I’m reading or watching the news, I shake my head and mouth “wow” before moving on with my day. As an addiction professional, Mike Sherrell’s letter saddened and disappointed me (“Wine and weed,” May 7). He claimed that a study about marijuana on the adolescent brain “reduces mental ability little if at all.” Besides the overwhelming number of studies by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, I have seen proof of this in adolescent treatment: the detrimental cognitive and psychological effects on adolescent substance abusers (“it’s only pot, dude”) and the societal cost of consistent use at that age.

If you have an opinion, please do your homework. Glorifying any drug, whether it is alcohol or marijuana, is uninformed and disingenuous.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Helping the planet

EDITOR: If you want to help the Earth, and all life on it, do a few simple things. Use a clothesline to dry laundry. I almost never use the clothes dryer. Plant trees. Trees are the most generous, life-supporting part of creation. They give refreshed air, shade, homes for creatures, fruit, nuts and beauty, and they call rain to themselves. Even after they die, we are blessed by their wood to build with or burn. If you have trees, take good care of them. Give them gratitude for their endless contribution to life. And when you can walk or ride your bike, do so, and leave the car alone.

THERESA MELIA

Graton

