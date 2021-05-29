Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Save El Molino High

EDITOR: While combining El Molino and Analy high schools may work for the schools’ budgets, it doesn’t work for our communities. Here are some problems: Both schools serve large rural areas, especially El Molino. Many students are coming from far away as Cazadero, and Fort Ross. This plan sends them another 7 miles. At a time when people are trying to slow climate change, is it a good idea to make 500-plus students travel farther for school? Being far away from school could impact after-school activities too.

El Molino is an integral part of Forestville. Closing it would leave a big hole, economically and socially. Also, the whole community uses the tennis courts, track, batting cages, basketball courts, etc. El Molino houses our public library.

I have been paying property taxes that support this high school for 38 years. I’ve seen it develop. I want the kids in my neighborhood to be able to go to this local school, which five minutes away. I am deeply upset that our investment will be wasted if the school is closed.

El Molino’s attendance area brings in 64% of the revenue for the district. But we are set to lose our school. Forestville and Sebastopol support and need their local schools. I hope we can save both schools.

BARBARA DeIONNO

Forestville

A ‘timeshare scheme’

EDITOR: We read the pressdemocrat.com article headlined “Sonoma neighbors fight controversial new homebuying model” with great interest. We are protesting the stealthy invasion of Pacaso into our quiet neighborhood.

Pacaso has listed a home on our street as “now available” to be shared by eight owners, each of whom can stay for 44 nights a year. We believe that this is simply a way to circumvent limits on vacation rentals. It is nothing but a timeshare scheme in sheep’s clothing. And unlike similar commercial properties, no transient occupancy taxes will be collected. Moreover, these multiple out-of-town owners would have no commitment to our neighborhood — or to our town.

We are outraged by this secretive end run around reasonable and necessary regulations. Should this scheme be successful here, your neighborhood may very well be next.

Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey sums up the core problem: “Pacaso is the newest addition in a long line of vulture capitalist companies here to put the final nail in the coffin of Sonoma's middle class.”

CARL SHERRILL

and NANCY GARDNER

Sonoma

Document the need

EDITOR: I support the fund set aside to help Black farmers, but I also am not surprised that there is serious pushback from white farmers (“US aid for minority farmers draws anger,” May 23). To counter this pushback, the Biden administration needs to contact every Farm Bureau in this country and document the reasons why this fund is necessary: the sustained, systemic, racist oppression and, in many cases, blatant intimidation and outright terrorism that have been directed at Black people trying to make a living by farming. Reparations are absolutely necessary to level the playing field, but we owe white farmers an explanation of the reasoning that led to this proposal. If they refuse to listen and consider the historical reasons for this, then the administration has at least done what it could to bring them into the conversation.

HANK SKEWIS

Healdsburg

Landscaping rules

EDITOR: The city of Santa Rosa demands that landscaping be in place before it allows occupancy of new construction. Since we are in a drought, wouldn’t it make better sense for the city to give final approval with the proviso that the owner landscape at some future time when we have rain?

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Putting county at risk

EDITOR: I was very dismayed to read that Rohnert Park has flip-flopped on its ban on the sale of fireworks (“Fireworks sales to go forward,” Wednesday). For a short time, I had hoped that Rohnert Park would do the right thing and join the other local cities that ban the sale and discharge of fireworks (for very obvious reasons).

Do they think that fireworks purchased in Rohnert Park actually stay in Rohnert Park? They don’t, and I cringe every year when I hear “banned” fireworks going off in my Santa Rosa neighborhood. As for the groups who claim they need to sell combustibles in order to raise money, think again and come up with a new plan.

Grow up Rohnert Park and take a look around. Combustible materials are not worth the risk anywhere in this county.

CARRIE BALESTRIERI

Santa Rosa

The water is here

EDITOR: Michael Burwen wants water from the great lakes — “Oil is moved from Canada to the Gulf, far more distant than (for example) the Great Lakes to California” (“Ship water west,” Letters, May 25). First issue: reality. Lake Michigan to California is 2,400 miles. The Keystone XL Pipeline would have been 1,200 miles. How did that idea work out? Then there are the Rockies and other mountains. And how would someone pay for a pipeline? Profits from selling water?

We have more water than the Midwest. The Pacific Ocean is right here. We need water,-we have water. Desalinization technology has been around for a long time.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

