Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

One nation under greed

EDITOR: It’s too much. More and more states are putting together games to get folks vaccinated (“What will you do for a jackpot?” May 26). The COVID-19 outbreak is not a game. Some folks apparently can’t do something for someone else unless they get a reward for it. Society has come to the point where it’s all about one’s self, and everyone else is on their own.

Imagine the good that money could do for all the people, not just the greedy, selfish, hurray for me and to heck with you bunch.

Of course, the politicians go along with it. They have become puppets to the minority, no matter what the subject. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. The U.S. is better off when politicians have grit, ethics and morals, and make their judgments based on what is good for everyone.

You only have to look at the news to see a constant parade of nauseating jerks. Let’s use the money for everyone, and let the greedy suffer the consequences.

JOHN SKINNER

Fort Bragg

Policy failures

EDITOR: Policymakers shut down our businesses and upended our lives for 0.0015%. This is the number of deaths compared to population. On March 19, 2020, with 19 deaths reported and 1,067 cases of COVID-19, the government decided to destroy our ability to choose for ourselves.

Did their policy work? No, it became worse. On May 1, after 30-plus days of shelter in place, there were 2,147 deaths. This shows that shelter in place had the opposite effect. More people died after the shelter-in-place order.

Let’s look at the numbers after mask mandates where illegally implemented. On June 19, policymakers forced citizens to wear masks, even outdoors. Why? Apparently with 5,202 dead and a shelter-in-place mandate more government regulation, not less, was necessary.

Did masks work? Less than a month later, 7,345 were dead.

How, at this point, can anyone hold any value in the judgment of government policy? Vaccine passports are a terrible idea. Safe and effective is meaningless jargon, and a healthy lifestyle is the best defense. Vaccine passports are illegal and should not be tolerated.

JORDAN NEWKIRK

Santa Rosa

Ruth Asawa’s artwork

EDITOR: A big thank you to Gaye LeBaron for her column examining the history of the Ruth Asawa Fountain in Old Courthouse Square and its pending rebirth in bronze — as it should have been when it was first installed (“Asawa’s sculptures to return — in bronze,” May 30). I recall seeing that installation and finding myself disappointed (as was Asawa, herself) to see that beautiful creation crafted in what looked like cheap stucco. It is about time that a beautiful bronze sculpture will grace, and perhaps, help improve the hideous new square.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Compassion for refugees

EDITOR: The wave of Central Americans seeking refuge in the United States is just the beginning of what we can expect as the world warms.

While poverty, gang violence and corruption have contributed to this wave of migrants, climate change is also a major factor. Recent droughts, hurricanes and floods have wiped out crops and forced farmers into cities with no jobs, no law and gang warfare.

Those conditions, unfortunately, are the residue of the United States’ support of dictators and neoliberal economic policies in the region and our addiction to drugs.

Since we are the world leader in greenhouse gas emissions, we share responsibility for global climate warming. Like the coronavirus, rising global temperatures will devastate poor countries disproportionately, triggering more waves of immigrants to safer areas.

After six years of drought, high temperatures and strong winds, we are also witnesses to the effects of climate change. Since it does not respect borders, it is in our interest to work with Mexico and Central America to combat climate change through effective climate action.

Meanwhile, we should treat these refugees with compassion and work with our neighbors to develop new economic models that create more viable, resilient and sustainable communities.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Petaluma’s public art

EDITOR: I am appalled by the Public Art Committee of Petaluma (“Committee backs bathtub art study,” April 29). It is clear that public interest is not important to them, and neither are the people of Petaluma, local businesses or city funds.

As public art is meant to contribute to community identity and foster community pride, if it’s strongly opposed by the community, isn’t it counterproductive?

I am not against art. I take no issue with art being subject to individual interpretation. What I am against is a small group of elitist committee members looking down on the residents of their community and forwarding their own interests.

Committee member Katherine Plank seemed to efficiently state the mission of the committee when she was quoted as saying, “Let’s not bow to this public pressure of lawsuits and small-mindedness. We can find a way to do it.” So, public opposition to an art project that could impede businesses, has no relation to Petaluma’s history and is projected to cost over $250,000 in taxpayer dollars, is “small-mindedness”?

She could at least try to be more tactful with her elitism.

REGINA COLLINS

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.