Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Remember me?

EDITOR: In 1984 I wrote to your newspaper to ask if there would be anyone wanting a pen pal. I had a sack of mail delivered to me one day and so the journey began. Along the way, I lost some of my friends but still have letters as memories of them, however I have one wonderful sister/friend left. Through the last 37 years we have traveled each other’s paths and we are now family.

We have been through everything together. We both have children who married and we are both grandparents, we have visited each other numerous times and we behave as if we just live around the corner from each other. I was there with them at the end of my iPad when the fires destroyed their daughters home a couple of years ago. She was there for me when I lost my husband to a terrible illness.

We are both in our 70s now and the world is a different place. It must have changed a lot, because when be first started to write to each other it was pen and paper and took 10 days. Now it’s just a few minutes. My friend is Lenny Dressing, husband is Falk and they live in Rohnert Park. Just wanted to let her know what special friends they are.

Thank you for printing my letter, Press Democrat.

JANICE WILMOTT

Tamworth, U.K.

Protesters at Huffman’s town hall

EDITOR: This was just too close to home! We can fool ourselves that we live in a county that is safe for all sorts of people all sorts of opinions, but a MAGA riot in San Rafael (“Protesters disrupt Huffman’s town hall talk”, June 10) where our duly elected congressman was holding a meeting to help keep the public informed is a shock to my system. I had friends at that meeting!

Today, I don’t feel safe. What was Matt Heath of the Sonoma County Republican Party, theoretically a respectable organization, thinking?

I hope there is some soul searching going on today by members of that organization, and that Mr. Heath is feeling some heat.

Now we know: It can happen here.

PAULA SHATKIN

Occidental

Fatal defects in Elnoka proposals

EDITOR: Kudos on including in your coverage of the Elnoka project (“Disputed housing project revived,” June 6, 2021), the concerns of Santa Rosa Planning Commissioner Akash Kalia and other commission members.

Kudos, too, to the commission for having sufficiently scrutinized the voluminous draft environmental impact that they were able to discover and disclose to your reporter that the EIP is flawed because it predates the wildfires of 2017 and 2020. This is a fatal flaw should compel prompt dismissal of the Elnoka project.

As proposed, Elnoka will abut an essential element of East Santa Rosa’s “environment,” specifically, Highway 12, an environment that the 2017 and 2020 fires drastically altered. Failure of the proposal to consider the impact of these fires is to ignore two current realities, specifically, that the Highway 12 corridor is at undisputed risk of fire and that a fire in that environment requires evacuation via that same corridor.

The Planning Commission must defer any further consideration of the Elnoka proposal until it includes an adequate, current EIP.

KATHLEEN WALSH BEIRNE

Oakmont

A misleading letter

EDITOR: If we have 600,000 deaths in a population of 330 million Americans that is 0.18% deaths, not 0.0015% (“Policy failures,” Letters, June 5). Then there is talk about how deaths rose in 2020 and claims that it was caused by shelter-in-place restrictions. This isn’t a valid conclusion because there is no control group. You would have to compare populations with similar infection rates, where one has a lockdown and the other does not and then look for differences in the results. It is not valid to compare pandemic results with pre-pandemic times. The same goes for mask wearing.

Then there is the statement that “safe and effective is meaningless jargon.” I assume that this is a reference to the highly successful COVID-19 vaccines. In clinical trials. deaths were close to zero and side effects were mild for the most part. A rating of 95% effective was given, which means that people who got the real vaccine got less than 5% of the COVID-19 infections compared to the control group who got only the placebo. Infections and deaths have plummeted since we started vaccinating Americans.

Trust the scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and get the vaccine if you haven’t already.

KARL FISHER

Petaluma

Wasting water

EDITOR: I live on a street that has perhaps 30 homes, all built within the past 20 years, and all have lawns of various sizes.

With just one exception, all are still being watered. Most have sprinkler heads that are out of adjustment, resulting in hundreds of gallons of water flowing down the street. Even worse, many water late in the afternoon, the hottest part of the day and the absolute worse time to water anything due to rapid evaporation.

This shouldn’t be happening while we are in a severe drought. Why are the city of Santa Rosa and/or Sonoma County waiting to ban this, as was done during the last drought? Are they waiting for a miracle storm to save us?

Every day that this waste continues draws down what little water we have. And we better save as much as we can because, like it or not, we will experience fires again this year and will need water to extinguish them. Where will that water come from if the reservoirs are dry?

Everyone, please do your part. Stop wasting water. Let your lawn turn brown. We survived without green lawns last time. We can do it now, too.

ALAN PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Marketing, manipulation

EDITOR: In today’s world it’s called marketing. Previously it was known as brainwashing, propaganda or indoctrination. Our brains are not our own. We are constantly bombarded with a calculated result of mind control. For example, Donald Trump is a master at manipulating minds. Multimedia compounds the problem because there is no filter to determine what is real to a subjective audience. Think about it -- what thoughts can you claim as your own?

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

