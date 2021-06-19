Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Awaiting rental assistance

EDITOR: This should come as no surprise, but landlords and renters are still waiting to get some form of financial help from the state. But, hey, we got some good news. California has more than $1 billion put aside to help renters and landlords during the pandemic. But like all politics there is the bad news. As little as 3% of that $1 billion has made its way out to the people.

I don’t know what’s the bigger mystery — how landlords are paying their mortgages, or how renters are not being thrown out on the street. Why have we only received 3% of the aid? Maybe somewhere in the Sacramento Valley the $1 billion is growing on trees just ready to be plucked. Though that’s unlikely because, unfortunately, California is looking at a drought year some say could be the worst we have faced in hundreds of years. California is teetering toward a “Mad Max” apocalyptic landscape.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Trading trees for solar

EDITOR: If a person is unsure of what the word irony means I have a great current example: Sonoma State University is cutting down 200 trees so they can install solar panels (“ ‘Replanting differently,’ ” June 15). Trees that are now more than 60 years old. Replacing living trees that are green naturally with manufactured solar panels — a green technology. That is why we are going to that warm place in a handbasket.

MARY LEVESQUE

Rohnert Park

Wise water use

EDITOR: It’s all very well for public entities to urge residents to be water wise. I lived through the Marin County droughts of the 1970s and ’80s and now the latest ones living in Sebastopol. I have honed my residential water behavior to a point that I get anxious whenever I hear water running for any reason. A normal shower for me is 5 gallons. Short of letting all my trees and plants die, there is nothing left to for me to do.

I suggest that all the powers that be in Sonoma County and California demand that agriculture and industries be water wise. Residents cannot catch enough water by putting buckets in every shower in the state to fix this. These types of measures are just more political/drought theater. Just another buck passed to the consumer instead of to industries that are usually responsible for these crises.

GABRIELLE DISARIO

Sebastopol

Safety first

EDITOR: I am writing in response to the Elnoka project being considered off of Highway 12. My husband and I live in Oakmont. We have had the traumatic experience of being under mandatory evacuation orders in 2017 and 2020. We understand the dangerous situation everyone is in when we have to leave on Highway 12 to get to a safe place.

A tragedy, like the one that happened in Paradise, could happen to us when trying to get to safety. We can easily be surrounded by fire on all sides and be stuck behind traffic that is at a standstill. This is a dangerous situation that will only become worse if more development is allowed off Highway 12 near Melita Road. Safety is always a top priority for most people.

Please consider the safety of all of us with our wildfire season becoming a real part of our lives.

VICKIE DAVIDSON

Santa Rosa

Mass shootings

EDITOR: This past weekend’s mass shootings were four: Savannah, Georgia; Chicago, Austin, Texas; and Cleveland. They left 39 wounded and five dead, according to NBC News. Police in all four cities are investigating.

“It’s disturbing and senseless,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minton, Jr., referring to the shooting in Savannah where one person, 20-year-old Arthur Milton, was killed and eight more were wounded, including two teenagers and an 18-month-old baby. Two of the Savannah adults wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

Four hours later at a downtown Austin nightclub, 14 people were shot and wounded — two critically. Austin police arrested one suspect. On Tuesday, two were killed in Albertville, Alabama.

The statistics are mind-blowing. According to the Gun Violence Achive, there have been 611 mass shootings since 2001. There have been 299 children (aged 0-11) killed and a staggering 43,557 total dead since 2013.

Clearly, while gun sales spiked 40% from 2019 to 2021, Americans are less safe.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER, III

Santa Rosa

Concerned about archives

EDITOR: As a member of the Sonoma County Historical Society, the Cotati Historical Society and the Penngrove Historical Society I am questioning the wisdom of the Sonoma County Library Commission’s actions in breaking up the valued Sonoma County archives collection.

The collection, now housed in a less-than-secure facility, has been threatened by recent fires. Something has to be done to preserve these historical records. A few years ago, Marin County made the mistake of jettisoning its vintage historical collection. Now the Library Commission has decided to split up our archives collection.

In 1934, the federal government created the National Archives and Records Administration due to the mismanagement of historical records by individual branches and agencies of the government resulting in the destruction and loss of historical documents. I have utilized the NARA facilities in College Park, Maryland and in San Bruno.

History belongs to no one and everyone.

JACK WITHINGTON

Petaluma

