Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Public safety obligations

EDITOR: I have a hard time understanding how police and firefighters, hired to protect us, can claim vaccination to prevent COVID-19 is an individual choice (“Doubt over safety officials,” July 6). As Dr. Lee Riley said, “They’ve elected to serve the public. If they do that, they need to make sure they won’t harm the public, or become so ill they can’t do their job.”

I would go one step further and make it a criteria for hiring or contract renewal — provide documentation for vaccinations required by the employer. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office can order a psychological evaluation prior to hiring. It can order an assessment of an applicant’s ability to make decisions. I would suggest that refusing to get vaccinated could be a trigger for psychological evaluation, and definitely a warning flag about an applicant’s ability to make good decisions.

These are not muddy waters, folks. The arguments against mandatory vaccination revolve around government intrusion into private life. A first responder is a public role, and if a person is more concerned with individual rights than public health, then it is obvious a public safety career is not in the cards.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

The thirstiest crop

EDITOR: Interesting article regarding water use of various crops (“Which California crop uses most water? It’s not cannabis,” June 27). However, there is one that was not touched on at all that uses the most water: meat.

The use of water by the egg, dairy and meat industry to raise, feed and “prepare” meat easily outweighs the use of water for plant crops. The pasture crops discussed in the article are used to raise meat as well, so there is that to take into consideration.

I wonder when the larger and deeper discussion will be raised regarding saving water by simply changing the standard American diet from one that uses animal products for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and snacks) to one that is more plant-based for at least one or two meals a day. This would be beneficial not only for all immediate species concerned, but for the entire planet as well.

Food for thought.

KERSTIN BANDNER

Petaluma

Stacking the deck

EDITOR: The Republican Party has placed itself in a position that, whatever is discovered about Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, its base should remain strong.

The party has emphasized that the only fair investigative process is by an independent bipartisan commission. The House passed a measure to form one, but GOP Leader Mitch McConnell made sure the measure died in the Senate.

The other viable process given the current congressional alignment is through a House select committee. The House approved formation of such a committee with eight members to be chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

But McCarthy has cast doubt on this process. He’s unclear on whether he will make any appointments and reportedly has threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments if they participate.

Let’s assume the committee forms and issues a report. If it assigns little blame to Trump, the GOP will say he was vindicated and the process was just another witch hunt. If it finds Trump majorly at fault, the GOP will claim the process was partisan and denounce the findings as fake news. Either way, the GOP wins, with its base little affected.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Enjoying the barn art

EDITOR: Since we live near Magnolia Avenue, we are lucky enough to see Rick and Sandy Carroll’s barn art every day (“Art of the barn quilt,” July 3). One thing your article did not mention is that Sandy, at the beginning of the pandemic, sewed masks and hanged them on a wire at the front of her property with a sign: free for the taking. And, since it was nearly impossible to order or find masks at that time, I did take two and have been forever thankful for her generosity of spirit and gift of talent.

BOBBIN TOBIN

Petaluma

Taking climate action

EDITOR: A high temperature of 121.3 degrees. Not Death Valley in August, but Lytton, British Columbia, on June 29. The next day, lightning-set fires pushed by high winds burned 90% of the village. “It will take an extraordinary amount of effort to get this historic location back to what it was,” said British Columbia Premier John Horgan. (“Wildfire consumes small Canadian town,” July 2).

Sure, it will take focused effort to reduce fossil fuel emissions 40% by 2030 — the first milestone in bringing our climate back under control. (We should start with a carbon tax with cash backs, an approach recently endorsed by Rep. Jared Huffman.) But this ounce of prevention is a fraction of the extraordinary effort and suffering we will face if we don’t reduce emissions now.

As I told neighbors on Nextdoor who were hunting for the cheapest gasoline: “It’s the gasoline you don’t burn.” Instead of searching for gas bargains, spend your time driving slower, more gently, driving less.

BRUCE HAGEN

Petaluma

Resume revenue sharing

EDITOR: Revenue sharing during the Nixon administration allowed federal dollars (printed unconstrained by state balanced budget laws) to go to the states. With the Senate’s current inability to act, I see reconciliation and inclusion of a Biden revenue sharing initiative as the only way out of the mess we’re in. Please read Stephanie Kelton’s excellent book “The Deficit Myth” and investigate modern monetary theory, too.

GENE KOCH

Occidental

