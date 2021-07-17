Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Councilwoman’s duty

EDITOR: I voted for Natalie Rogers and was pleased to see her as the first-ever Santa Rosa City Council person elected from our neighborhood. But she has proven to be a disappointment by allowing a long-standing and now growing homeless camp on Sebastopol Road in a residential neighborhood, literally steps from people’s front doors.

This would not be tolerated in other districts, and perhaps it’s tolerated here because we are a low-income neighborhood and have less political clout.

New and badly needed affordable housing is soon to be occupied next to the camp. It is truly a disconnect in housing policy that welcomes new residents to their new homes with campers right next to them.

One wonders if Rogers understands that district elections mean representation of constituents in ground-level neighborhoods. Rogers might revisit her election returns where she eked out a razor-thin win over a candidate who advocated draconian solutions to the homeless problem, which I do not support.

NORM HOWARD

Santa Rosa

Financial literacy needs

EDITOR: Concerning your Sunday article on financial literacy, I taught these topics during my tenure as an economics teacher at Piner High School from 1995-2010 (“Addressing knowledge gaps”). I realized that my students needed to have an understanding of what they would need to know when they entered adult life. I created lessons and projects that addressed the financial responsibilities that they would experience as young adults.

I taught my classes how to manage a checking account and balance a check register, how to fill out a 1040EZ tax form, and we discussed economic current events in class. They were taught how to fill out a job application form and write an accompanying cover letter. We did a family budget project in class, and they learned how to read a stock page and follow the market in an eight-week stock project.

I discussed the pitfalls of credit card debt and how to establish credit and keep a good credit score. These lessons need to be taught to high school seniors before they graduate to ensure that they will be successful, responsible adults in society.

RICHARD GREGUS

Santa Rosa

No division over camp

EDITOR: As a long-time resident of Guerneville, I can assure you we are not divided on the issue of removing three blocks’ worth of garbage and the people who left it there (“Relocation of homeless divides Guerneville,” Tuesday). This problem has been ongoing for months. It got to the point I stopped driving down Third Street.

As for the “dissenting” Russian River Community Services, they failed to address the problem for months. It takes a lot of chutzpah to complain about a problem being solved that they refused to solve despite receiving millions of taxpayer dollars and donated dollars to address this exact problem.

EMERSON BURKETT

Guerneville

Unrelenting fireworks

EDITOR: The barrage of fireworks leading up to, including and following the Fourth of July was scary, unrelenting and dangerous. Letters from your readers are just the tip of the iceberg, as they represent so many us citizens, pets and wildlife who continue to be assaulted by careless and stupid actions of people in my community.

These people seem fine with putting us all at risk. There continue to be fireworks explosions during the night (perhaps gunfire too? ) here in the West College/Finley Park/Coddingtown areas of Santa Rosa.

We are at a loss as to what can be done. It seems that the Santa Rosa Police Department is too, as evidenced by its inability to control an illegal fireworks party that turned tragic.

Do we need to wait until fire erupts in our neighborhoods before any definitive action is taken? Are our local officials — City Council members and county supervisors — powerless? Are there substantial fines for offenders being considered? And why were police so understaffed on and around July 4?

I would like to see The Press Democrat investigate and do a feature story about these issues.

JANET BAROCCO

Santa Rosa

Say no to recall

EDITOR: It seems logical that to recall an elected official they would have to break the law or be derelict in their duties in some way. So, imagine my surprise when I heard that our district attorney, Jill Ravitch, was being recalled, as I was confident she had done neither.

I’ve since learned all that’s needed to recall a public official is to obtain a certain number of signatures, and the entire effort can be funded by just one person. So, here we are. One wealthy developer with a vendetta has us all voting in September on whether our DA should complete the term we voted her into.

Let’s send him a clear message — you can’t use Sonoma County voters to get your revenge. We know the truth behind this recall attempt. Please join me in voting no on this revenge recall.

JANYCE BODESON

Santa Rosa

Seeking Intelligent life

EDITOR: Scientists are wondering if there is intelligent life on other planets. Beings on other planets must be wondering the same thing about us.

NEIL DAVIS

Sebastopol

