Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Kaiser allegations

EDITOR: The article “U.S. government sues Kaiser Permanente” (July 31), alleging the health care giant committed Medicare fraud and pressured doctors to list incorrect diagnoses on medical records in order to receive higher reimbursements, was deeply disturbing. If found true then someone needs to go to prison.

It is not only about money, but also trust people have in their doctors. It is a slippery slope because if people get away with falsifying medical records, then it is only a small step to encourage unneeded procedures to make more money. People’s trust in their institutions are in danger when institutions are morally corrupt. My trust in humanity is now greatly challenged.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Aerial advertising

EDITOR: If this wasn’t such an insane time for a company to be advertising by flying a plane in circles in our rain-deprived polluted skies, the ridiculousness would be funny.

During our climate crisis, when reducing carbon emissions is crucial to literally save our lives and our planet, to say nothing of the effect of loud airplane noise circling overhead for hours during this very tense time of a pandemic and fire season, who would think of trailing a banner behind an airplane? I mean, honestly, who is going to look up and say, I’m going to get me one of them (insert product) right now!

We’re already dealing with so much insanity around the pandemic regarding vaccinations and community-safe behavior. As the Marx Brothers coined it: Where is our Sanity Clause, people?

MARGO PERIN

Santa Rosa

Recall costs irrelevant

EDITOR: Whatever your contentions with the recalls of Gov. Gavin Newsom, District Attorney Jill Ravitch or others may be, the contention you should not make is the cost of the election. I’ve seen so many progressive, nigh-socialists turn pseudo-libertarian the moment their preferred leader is up for recall.

Do you believe America should be a democracy? If so, it’s worth noting the people demanded it. Millions of signatures demanded these elections. The cost is a small one, yet smaller than what would be spent should career politicians keep siphoning tax dollars with no expense to them.

WEST BELOW

Santa Rosa

One more rule

EDITOR: Let’s agree to tighten up voting restrictions as Republicans are promoting throughout the nation — with one additional requirement: No vaccination, no vote.

MITCHELL CARTER

Santa Rosa

Proliferating noise

EDITOR: David Garelick has it right (“Noise enforcement, please,” Letters, July 25). Let’s put some teeth into existing noise ordinances, not make it cool to have the loudest exhaust pipes on the block. Start ticketing those who have little respect for the sanctity of silence.

Having returned here after seven years, I am shocked by the number of cars and trucks with modified exhaust systems and their proliferation, penetrating what sanity is left here.

If you visit a popular website called Area Vibes, you can see from the user ratings that just 13% of residents in Santa Rosa think it’s a quiet place to live. While we’re on the subject, the research team gave Santa Rosa an overall rating of 70, which is good to excellent, 10 years ago. It now stands at 59, below average.

The residents who chimed in gave Santa Rosa an F rating for unkept yards, unfriendly neighbors, unsafe at night, etc. The highest rating was for having sidewalks — wow, I didn’t see that coming.

To improve the morale and quality of life here, let’s see if we can convince thoughtless people, who want to be seen and heard, to think twice about making their mark on the environment through intrusive means. It’s time.

JOHN CLAEYS

Santa Rosa

Free speech

EDITOR: “Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.” This quote from Albert Einstein is a warning to us all. We have lost our essential freedom of speech if we continue to censor and ignore our need for conversation and debate to do with all aspects of this pandemic. To have the benefits of true science, freedom of speech is essential. Please talk, debate, educate, share and study our current events. Freedom of speech is essential for all of us. It is the foundation of our democracy.

THERESA ROACH MELIA

Graton

Ravitch did her job

EDITOR: So, let me get this straight — a local developer is single-handedly trying to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch because she did her job. It seems if he had done his job, he wouldn’t have been investigated in the first place. Vote no on this revenge recall.

MARTIN M. WEBB

Sebastopol

Plenty of news sources

EDITOR: T.K. McDonald believes all the media except his one source (Fox News?) pushed a false narrative of Donald Trump (“False narratives,” Letters, July 23). What exactly was the false narrative? That Joe Biden did not win a fair and certified election? That Trump was not the first president in history to deny us a peaceful transition of power? That in spite of more than 600,000 dead Americans Trump argued that the virus is a hoax, no one should get vaccinated and no one needs to wear a mask?

Just considering one issue, an article in the July 25 paper (by an actual journalist) detailed how one doctor and others spread deadly vaccine misinformation via social media (“The chief spreader of virus misinformation”). Meanwhile, Fox News puts out a public service announcement telling people to get vaccinated even as Tucker Carlson continues to spread vaccine misinformation.

There are many sources of news such as BBC, PBS, CBS, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Economist, etc. It is not rational to believe that one source tells the truth and that everyone else in the world — absolutely everyone else — is lying.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.