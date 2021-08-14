Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Eroding the republic

EDITOR: Ignoring our Constitution, Democrats are attempting to remove responsibilities from the states to the federal government. They want to run the education of our children (critical race theory), our health care (vaccines), child care and now elections.

Every citizen eligible to vote should be able to. To prevent fraud, voters should be required to prove who they are. Too much fraud has existed in elections — with dead or relocated people voting.

Arguments against voter ID are nonsensical. Photo IDs are required for buying cigarettes, alcohol, a cellphone and guns; going into the hospital, picking up a prescription or purchasing certain cold medicines; boarding a plane, opening a bank account, renting a home or apartment or donating blood; cashing a check, applying for food stamps or getting married.

Voting is one of our most sacred rights, and no legitimate reason exists not to require ID to vote. Some claim minorities or rural residents cannot obtain IDs, but it’s fairly certain they have had to use one for some of the activities above.

With more federal control of our lives, the closer we get to being a totalitarian society. Our republic is being eroded. Power belongs with the states.

LINDA DAVIS

Kenwood

Inept state government

EDITOR: The Aug. 6 guest editorial from the San Jose Mercury News was seriously flawed in its logic advocating a California takeover of PG&E (“California needs plan for potential PG&E takeover”). Does anyone really think state government would do a better job running the utility? Clearly PG&E has a dismal record of managing the electric grid in Northern California. From PG&E-caused wildfires to mismanagement of the electricity supply, PG&E has earned public scorn. However, the state government has an equally terrible record of managing its agencies. Debacles at the Employment Development Department, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the and state Health Care Services Department are just some examples. As it is now, the state Public Utilities Commission is doing a poor job of regulating PG&E. There is no reason for the citizens of California to have confidence state government will do any better running this critically important utility.

RICH BROTHERS

Petaluma

Superspreader fair?

EDITOR: It is both disappointing and frustrating to be sitting in my home reading reports from Dr. Anthony Fauci saying children are getting sick. I also just read about a 15-year-old struggling to have a normal life with long-haul COVID. I know of several fully vaccinated people who got very sick. At the same time, I am looking at pictures in The Press Democrat of folks enjoying events at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, packed in hip to hip and with only a handful wearing masks. All I could think of was why was the Sonoma County Fair not requiring and enforcing social distancing and mask wearing?

In the coming weeks it should not be a surprise when the caseload goes up further. We are just wrapping up a big superspreader event in our county. Unfortunately, the biggest beneficiaries of this COVID spreading event will likely be our unvaccinated children. Just before school starts, this makes no sense.

SUSAN KLASSEN

Santa Rosa

Measure D facts

EDITOR: A yes vote for Measure D means local Rohnert Park nonprofits that participate in fireworks sales for fundraising won’t lose funding when Measure D passes. The money will come from the Rohnert Park Foundation, which receives no taxpayer money. It is generously funded through the memorandum of understanding between the Graton Rancheria casino and the city of Rohnert Park. This will allow nonprofits time to shift to nonfireworks fundraising. Many other Sonoma County nonprofits successfully made a pivot, and so can Rohnert Park nonprofits.

Fact: Tax returns from local nonprofits show only 5%-10% of their total income comes from fireworks sales.

Fact: Rohnert Park Foundation replacement funding isn’t tax money.

Fact: This special election is paid for by taxpayer money.

Fact: Yes on Measure D will lower fire risk during this time of exceptional drought.

Fact: Yes on Measure D means local nonprofits won’t lose funding.

Fact: Yes on Measure D will stop the out-of-town bankroll support from corporate TNT fireworks.

GREG NORDIN

Rohnert Park

Terror threat

EDITOR: Shelby Dodson, the anti-vaxxer featured in a front-page story on Aug. 4, feels he was denied a job because he can’t prove he was vaccinated (“Vaccination divide widening in county”). While that may be the case, I wonder if perhaps his selfish, aggressive personality was what put the prospective employer off. In the article, Dodson publicly threatened to shut down the freeways to San Francisco if decisions he disagrees with are put in place. I think a visit from the FBI explaining the repercussions of domestic terrorism is in order, as well as good legal counsel should he attempt to carry out this harebrained scheme.

ELIZABETH BARRETT

Guerneville

