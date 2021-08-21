Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

What’s the rush?

EDITOR: Santa Rosa Junior College and the City Council are proposing to close Elliott Avenue to through traffic to the detriment of our small 200-plus home neighborhood of mostly working families. Their one-year pilot project is based on what will soon be obsolete traffic data and will end before 100,000-plus square feet of new classrooms is even occupied.

It seems the community college is putting “college” before “community.” Wouldn’t it be better for all involved to wait for the new classrooms to be occupied and then do a new traffic study? When it comes to the quality of life for our neighborhood, please slow down, take a breath, and do the right thing.

BRUCE RIEZENMAN

Santa Rosa

Offer help to the homeless

EDITOR: It disturbs me to see the county making such costly efforts to hinder people who have been forced to live in RVs, trailers and vans. It’s easy to point out the trash that has accumulated in various spots, but providing garbage and recycling service and portable toilets would cost less than the installation of barriers, signs and boulders to thwart access.

The Westside Road bridge in Healdsburg is a good example. Truckers have long used the ample space under it for a shady place to rest. There has never been a problem with that area, yet taxpayers are stuck with the bill for an inhumane effort to make the life of poor and unfortunate citizens even harder.

Many in the north county have driven by the camp on Healdsburg Avenue by Alexander Valley Road, now cleared and barricaded. With a little help from county government that could have continued to provide temporary living space for a dozen or more families.

We must remember how close most of them are to being without any shelter and demand that our representatives consider sensible ways to help rather than squander money on trying to get rid of people and camps.

PETER VAN GELDER

Geyserville

Mandate vaccinations

EDITOR: Once the vaccines are FDA approved the government needs to mandate every individual gets one. Doctor-

approved medical exemptions should be the only exception. We are in an unprecedented pandemic. The virus is still mutating. Do you want to wake up one morning to find out there is a new variant that is resistant to the vaccine and we have to start back at square one?

This is not the flu. The flu we have under control; COVID-19 we do not. The government requires you to wear seat belts, not smoke where your secondhand smoke is forced on nonsmokers and, yes, there are speed limits. You know why? The reason engaged electors elect officials is to do what is right for all of us, regardless of individual “wants.”

MARK STOHLMAN

Santa Rosa

Time to act on climate

EDITOR: Our time is up. The game is over. One last chance to avoid checkmate. The U.N. secretary-general, António Guterres, referred to the latest Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change report as a “code red for humanity.” Other leaders have called it dire and bleak. The time for procrastination has passed. We can no longer go about our daily routines while ignoring the reality that our children and grandchildren could live out their lives on an uninhabitable planet. The extreme weather (heat, drought, fires, floods, hurricanes) witnessed around the world today is but a hint of what is to come if we ignore this report.

Myriad changes must be made — now. Some will be effective; some not so. If we do nothing, we know the outcome. There are many actions that experts believe would be effective but are thwarted for political or economic reasons. One is carbon tax and dividend. All carbon is taxed at its point of origin, and the accumulated money would be distributed to citizens — similar to oil in Alaska. It’s time to contact our elected representatives to demand that immediate actions be taken. Let’s start with the carbon tax and dividend plan.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

America’s source for pork

EDITOR: An interesting guest editorial on Aug. 12 (“Small price to pay for treating farm animals humanely”). I only take issue with one sentence in the editorial: “Iowa is the country’s largest producer of pork.” No, the United States Congress is the largest producer of pork in the nation.

RONALD CROWLEY

Cotati

Time for a change

EDITOR: July 4 is the day this country celebrates government of the people and freedom from tyranny and oppression. Fireworks have become part of the celebration. But when fireworks jeopardize the health and safety of our communities it is time for a change. When fireworks are used to terrorize those we don’t agree, it is time for a change. When the supporters of a fireworks ban and their children are threatened it is time for a change. When firework celebrations result in shootings and death it is time for a change. What I find appalling is the nonprofit school and children organizations that would rather make a quick buck than be the true ethical and moral role models for our children. Votes yes on Measure D for Rohnert Park.

CHRISTINA MEYER

Rohnert Park

