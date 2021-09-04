Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A step backward

EDITOR: Poor and vulnerable women in Texas move a step backward. Women who have financial means will travel out of state to receive health care for unwanted pregnancies. Women who have no options will revert to backroom, unregulated termination services. A sad day for women in the Lone Star state.

JEANNETTE ENGEL

Santa Rosa

A danger to horses

EDITOR: The Press Democrat endorses e-bikes but ignores the impact on other trails users, i.e. hikers and equestrians, and the fact motorized vehicles are banned in state parks (“Welcome e-bikes in region’s parks,” Editorial, Aug. 26).

I’m all for multiuse trails, but success depends on mutual regard of all stakeholders. Dangerous interactions with bikes are common due to speeding and noncompliance with trail rules; yield to horses means stop and ask how to proceed. Horses have survived for thousands of years because of their flight response to perceived threat; their abrupt reaction may injure me or you. E-bikes present an additional issue because they can go uphill at speeds alarming hikers and horses.

Mountain bikers should be licensed with easily identifiable plates on front and back of their bike. They should comply with 15 mph speed rules and stop for other trails users. If they cause bodily harm they should be held civilly and criminally liable.

Many popular parks, including Trione-Annadel, are deemed dangerous places to ride horses due to both old school and e-bikes. It is a shame I have had to relinquish the trails to those who feel entitled to make up their own rules.

SANDRA VANVOORHIS

Santa Rosa

Subverting justice system

EDITOR: As a lawyer for many decades with a civil poverty law practice, I have no vested interest in the outcome of the recall election of the district attorney. However, as a citizen I am very concerned that a rich man can try to a manipulate the electoral system. I am hopeful that the public will vote overwhelmingly against the recall. This will help ensure that in the future other rich folk will not engage in a similar effort to subvert the justice system.

DEE SCHILLING

Sebastopol

Sweeping hopelessness

EDITOR: An Aug. 20 news report (“Building housing during a water crisis?”) about the state’s mandate to construct 14,500 housing units (about 40,000 new residents) in Sonoma County, with assurances of “sustainability” (so long as we locals make sufficient sacrifices on their behalf), followed by a long Aug. 21 column headlined “An urgent call for essential climate action,” reveals a not-uncommon testimony to our collective hypocrisy.

As Rome burns, we want to have our cake and eat it too, as we squander precious time. We want to continue our perpetual growth, and we want global warming problems to go away. Our tragic inability, even unwillingness, to fully grasp the problem, let alone reach agreement on effective strategy and, finally, take action, expands daily. So far, our best response is dumbfounded indifference as we pitifully await the needed quality of enlightened leadership that we would never elect to office.

The sweeping hopelessness here, as it slowly emerges into view, is overwhelming. The prospect of the utter collapse of all that we have stood for over the few centuries of our history is almost incomprehensible. This I do believe, however, is what we are currently and recklessly flirting with. God help us all.

ROBERT BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

Gallaher’s settlement

EDITOR: Make no mistake about it: developer Bill Gallaher is engaged in a revenge campaign against District Attorney Jill Ravitch. She had the nerve to stand up to him and hold him to account for his alleged negligence vis a vis the Varenna and Villa Capri assisted living facilities in Fountaingrove. His company, Oakmont Senior Living, failed to evacuate residents during the Tubbs fire. The residents were evacuated by loved ones; Villa Capri burned to the ground. How sweet that on the eve of the recall revenge campaign vote, Gallaher settles a whistleblower case (“Developer to pay $500,000 in suit,” Aug. 22). The Press Democrat really should have accompanied its story with a picture of Gallaher that is as unflattering as the picture of Ravitch he includes on his mailed smear pieces.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Biden’s failure

EDITOR: Joseph Keith Kellogg. Jr., a former executive secretary and chief of staff of the National Security Council under Donald Trump, told Mark Levin that Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal of military forces prior to ensuring safe withdrawal of American citizens is the worst foreign failure ever committed by any sitting U.S. president.

Considering Biden's concurrent failure to provide security for our Southern border he has indeed failed on all fronts; foreign and domestic.

Levin also solicited opinions on his show “Life Liberty and Levin” from Col. Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan. Kemp said Biden should be court martialed for betrayal against the United States and U.S. armed forces. He mentioned Biden had essentially surrendered to the Taliban.

Brett Bruen, the former director of global engagement under President Barack Obama, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan should be fired. Newt Gingrich agrees that the entire Biden national security team should be fired and reconstituted with new faces. Only Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks Biden is in control of the debacle in Afghanistan.

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.