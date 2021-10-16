Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Loud, louder, loudest

EDITOR: Excessive noise lowers a community’s quality of life. Noise pollution is air pollution. Anywhere you go, in your home, walking in your neighborhood, the playground or eating outdoors, we are hostage to loud noise from trucks, cars and motorcycles that have obnoxiously loud and illegal aftermarket exhaust systems.

These vehicles are not manufactured to be loud but have removed their factory mufflers (approved by the Environmental Protection Agency), and illegal exhaust systems may remove catalytic converters. This increases emissions such as nitrous and sulfur oxides.

Loud equals more emissions. Loud noise is a serious health and safety problem. Physiologically, noise causes increased hearing loss, ringing in ears, sleep deprivation and heart disease. Noise is bad for all living creatures.

Excessive vehicle exhaust noise does not discriminate. It affects everyone. It is similar to secondhand smoke. Loud exhaust noise also distracts other drivers and pedestrians and puts others at increased risk. More at risk are communities near major highways or with high traffic volume or congestion.

Noise laws and violations need to be taken seriously and actively enforced.

BARBARA COOPER

Santa Rosa

Too little, too late

EDITOR: Words like appalling, pathetic and disgusting don’t begin to describe my reaction to a small item in the Business section on Oct. 12: “Chevron has ‘aspiration’ to hit net zero by 2050.” It said Chevron chairman and CEO Michael Wirth set a goal of reducing the carbon emissions intensity for the entire life cycle of the company’s products by 5% by 2028 from its 2016 levels.

As the nation’s second largest oil and gas producer, Chevron must know that these aspirations are far too weak, too little and too late to make an impact on our global climate crisis. Yet, incredibly, Wirth ends with “solutions start with problem-solving, which is exactly what the people of Chevron do.” Instead, that is exactly what his company is not doing. Gaslighting from a major California-based oil and gas company. Perfect.

RICH PANTER

Bodega Bay

A tribute to Ray Fosse

EDITOR: The hardest part about being an A’s fan is the change. Everyone knows the story: The A’s develop young stars only to see them reach their prime and leave for richer clubs. The list of stars who have come and gone is long: Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco, both Hendersons (Ricky and Dave), Dave Stewart, Jason Giambi, Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder, Barry Zito, Marcus Semein.

The one constant all these years has been Ray Fosse. And now he, too, is gone (“Fosse, voice of A’s, dies at 74,” Thursday). But his soft, cheerful voice will live on in the hearts and minds of A’s fans everywhere. Always. He wll be missed.

WILLIAM COOPER

Walnut Creek

Energy and waste

EDITOR: What about the waste? It is a question we should ask about all energy systems. Nuclear power plants are required to contain their waste and establish funds for waste management and plant decommissioning. Had this been required of all energy systems, we probably would not be experiencing climate change.

Nuclear waste can be managed in a variety of ways, ranging from recycling to deep geologic burial. Recycling using a fast reactor can increase the energy yield of uranium by a factor of 150, reduce the quantity of waste by about 95%, reduce the complexity and duration of waste storage and reduce the need for uranium mining for hundreds of years.

Solar and wind energy systems have not been required to establish funds for waste management and system decommissioning. Due to their low energy density and need for backup energy systems, their resource use and volume of waste is many times greater than nuclear per kilowatt-hour of electricity produced. A lot of it, especially wind-turbine blades, end up in landfills.

Granted, some nuclear waste has toxicity that declines over thousands of years but deserves careful disposal. However, solar waste contains elements that are toxic forever. It also deserves careful disposal.

RON GESTER

Boonville

Where’s the water?

EDITOR: I’m flummoxed. The proposal for a 200-room hotel and a casino with 2,500 slot machines on Shiloh Road has been revealed, but we’re in the second year of a devastating drought. Mandatory water conservation has been imposed. From where is the water to support this establishment to be derived?

The 68-acre site for this casino is currently zoned agricultural, but it was formerly designated residential for single-family homes.

And what about housing for the estimated 1,100 employees needed to operate the casino? Where are they to live? I thought Sonoma County was in the throes of an affordable housing crisis. What about the impact a casino would have on already established residential communities, the Little League park and a regional park frequented by many?

And what about plans to safely evacuate and relocate southeast Windsor residents and the additional casino patrons and staff when a Tubbs, Kincaid or yet unnamed future fire erupts? I know the perils of a hasty midnight evacuation down unlit two-lane roads.

Where’s the master plan? Where’s our county’s leadership? I’m perplexed.

LESLIE HOWELL

Santa Rosa

