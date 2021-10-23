Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

In Congress, money talks

EDITOR: Politicians of both parties no longer respond to the needs of their constituents — only to the demands of their donors. No one legislates. They only calculate “will my vote help or hurt my chance for reelection?”

Like many Democrats, I am thoroughly frustrated with a few of our congressional representatives. The most conspicuous: Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona.

Facing a cataclysmic environmental disaster, Manchin won’t support efforts to mitigate carbon emissions, because it is contrary to the interests of his coal industry sponsors. Despite high unemployment and poverty in his state, he also opposes helping the working poor for fear it will only create an entitled class of slackers.

Sinema, when she deigns to share her thoughts publicly, opposes Medicare expansion and negotiating drug costs although both are wildly popular among the elderly and retirees of her own state.

Meanwhile, the House Progressive Caucus’ Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, insists on forcing two monster bills through Congress simultaneously. All or nothing. This intransigence threatens the party's hopes of effecting change and, ironically, will likely cost a few of them their jobs.

Nowhere is the reality that money talks more obvious than in the halls of Congress today.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

Powell’s role in Iraq

EDITOR: Prior to Colin Powell giving his now discredited speech to the U.N. on Feb. 5, 2003, the U.S. government had pressured U.N. officials to cover the tapestry reproduction of Picasso’s anti-war masterpiece “Guernica,” which hangs outside the Security Council chamber. The U.S. was getting ready to invade and destroy an entire country under false pretenses. Hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women and children would be killed. Selling a monstrous lie to the world meant controlling the narrative and, in this instance, images, too. So the tapestry was covered, and Powell gave his infamous speech, tarnishing his once stellar reputation forever.

Later, when no weapons of mass destruction were found, congressmen, senators and members of George W. Bush’s Cabinet — including Powell — tried to distance themselves from the war and the horror it had wrought, blaming faulty intelligence. No matter how they tried to wash the blood of innocents from their hands, however, they were ultimately responsible for what will go down in history as one of the great war crimes of this century, worthy of Nuremberg-style trials. Unfortunately for Powell, his name shall be forever linked to this appalling crime against humanity.

STEVE BAKER

Santa Rosa

Demand answers

EDITOR: So Condoleezza Rice says it’s time to move on from the Jan. 6 insurrection. How do we move on when Donald Trump, who didn’t concede, is still out there claiming he won and is still president? Remember Benghazi? Four years of constant investigation. Remember? We deserve better for what happened. We deserve answers. No more whitewashing, no more it’s no big deal, no more it was a peaceful protest. How much longer do you want to be treated like a fool? Demand answers, demand your right to know. It just may be your last chance.

WANDA HALE

Petaluma

National pastime spoiled

EDITOR: Along with 99% of the Bay Area’s population, I am angry about the way Major League Baseball runs the playoffs. When I was young, we had two leagues, National and American. Teams in those leagues did not play one another, except for exhibition games. Thus, the best teams in each league qualified to play in the World Series.

The best teams in the National League this season were the Dodgers and Giants. These teams should have played one another in a best-of-seven series to determine which team deserved to win the National League pennant (a series now called the NLCS, ugh).

It seems to me that MLB and the players’ union are intent on destroying the game that was once called America’s pastime.

I’m also furious that a bad call that ended the last game of the Dodgers-Giants series was allowed to stand. MLB is doing the game and its fans a great disservice.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

For human solidarity

EDITOR: Seeing Jane Goodall on the cover of Time Magazine is a reminder to face the reality of global warming as the underlying cause of the world’s increasing outbreaks of massive wildfires, droughts and unpredictable storm patterns.

Time is running out for us to unite to defend our lives and all life on our endangered planet from the effects of endless fossil fuel consumption and the destruction of our forests.

The peril from this impending catastrophe is almost overwhelming. And, understandably, many people are coping with this intense danger by going into denial. Yet deep down we all know that hiding our heads in the sand never solves anything. Only courage to act intelligently and as one united human race can bring solutions.

There is one insight that must be added to the message of great environmentalists like Goodall: Hostile rivalries between the superpowers, especially the U.S. and Russia and China, are preventing the degree of worldwide unity that is needed to slow global warming and finally restore Earth’s health.

World peace and human solidarity are the keys to saving our planet and our lives.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

