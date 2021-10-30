Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The challenge at Glasgow

EDITOR: The World Meteorological Organization found that greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached record levels in 2020, putting the goal of slowing the growth of global climate change way off track. This should be a red alert for the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow Scotland. Especially since Chinese Premier Xi Jinping isn’t bothering to attend and the U.S. plan to reduce power plant emissions was shelved because of Sen. Joe Manchin.

The U.S., China and the European Union emit 40% of the world’s greenhouse gases. Will they use the conference to announce new forceful actions to reduce emissions to lead the world, or will we have to live in a world warming 1.5 degrees Celsius and beyond?

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

A chilling realization

EDITOR: Phil Barber’s excellent story (“Left infertile,” Sunday) sent a chill through me as I realized that sending my birth mother to a state hospital in Stockton in 1946 at age 19 instead of Sonoma State Hospital in Eldridge may well have allowed me life and a chance to have three children and seven grandchildren.

A fine violinist, my birth mother (Natalie Larson) had a mental breakdown and was institutionalized at age 19. She became pregnant with me while at the hospital, and I was born in December 1947 and three years later adopted out of a Santa Rosa foster home.

Lucky me, my young mother, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, was sent to Stockton and not to Eldridge, where it appears she would have been a prime candidate for sterilization.

RALPH LEEF

Santa Rosa

An attack on democracy

EDITOR: Saying what occurred on Jan. 6 was political dissent, a sanctioned method of election conduct, not a desperate violent attempt to overthrow a democratic election without proof of any fraud is delusional. Any wish to work around our election process by tossing out certain votes is anti-democratic.

We had a revolution against monarchy in colonial times. Attempting to reestablish authoritarian rule should be viewed as an attack.

Some folks are enabling this behavior without recognition of its anti-democratic nature. How do we view our place if we do not fit the edicts of a person who rejects the very core tenets of our self-governance? I am left to ask what they are going to do to me and those of us they deem underlings to suppress and control.

Elections replace violent coups. Third world countries conduct coups, violence is their method. We allege liberty and justice for all without prejudice.

We need to analyze what happened and how. That saying is paramount: never forget. This is the theme for Holocaust survivors and students of history. We are to remember history as mistakes of the past to avoid repeating them in the future.

SANDY CHAPMAN

Windsor

A Benefield fan

EDITOR: To twist a bit of sports vernacular, I find Brian Jackson’s rather hostile letter about Kerry Benefield's column regarding Jon Gruden both defensive and offensive (“Benefield’s words,” Oct. 22). I am a mid-60s white male, and in my younger years, when in all-male environments, I participated in jokes and disparaging comments about women and folks of different ethnicity and race. I have grown and cannot even fathom returning to my younger way of thinking and talking. If only Jackson could say the same. I am a huge fan of Benefield and look forward to her columns. More please.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

In the dark, yet again

EDITOR: When I moved here in 1978, we lost power with winter type storms, but back then we didn’t have microprocessors, the internet, cellphones, satellite imaging, position sensors and cameras connected to computers on the other side of the world. All this tech, and nothing has changed at PG&E. We still go 60 hours without any form of energy with a storm.

In the mid-1800s, telephone and telegraph poles put the pony express out of business. Nothing has changed since the pony express was replaced by the new technology of poles and wires.

The La Plata Electric Association in Colorado is a cooperative. They have low rates and send their customers periodic checks for member capital credit refunds. In the past 82 years they have returned $85 million to customers. And then there is PG&E.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Biden v Trump

EDITOR: TK McDonald disparages Joe Biden for a variety of perceived misdeeds, and questions how this president could have a recent approval rating as high as 38%, while at the same time praising the efforts of the previous president, Donald Trump (“What’s worth approval?” Letters, Oct. 24). It appears that McDonald is operating in an alternate universe where facts and truth obviously do not matter.

He cites Biden’s low approval rating while ignoring the fact that prior to leaving office President Trump’s rating was 34%, and his average rating throughout his chaotic term was 41%.

As for the contention that there have been more COVID deaths this year than last, at least Biden is trying to get the public vaccinated and save lives in the process. Much better than Trump, who initially insisted the pandemic was a hoax and then followed up with absurd recommendations for cures like injecting oneself with bleach.

Word limits prevents additional commentary, other than to say thank goodness for the present occupant of the White House. More time in office with the former occupant is scarier than Halloween. Yikes.

PETER HOGAN

Santa Rosa

