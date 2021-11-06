Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Facebook addiction

EDITOR: Facebook has been getting a lot of negative press lately. We’ve learned about the negative impact Instagram has on teenage girls. We’ve learned how its algorithms have changed the nature of politics — for the worse. And we’ve learned that there is no transparency with the personal information it gathers from users. And yet people are continuing to use Facebook. I wonder what people’s reaction would be if they found out the U.S. government was collecting the same personal information from its citizens.

When Facebook first came out, my wife and I decided not to participate, and we still do not use Facebook. At the time we were concerned about our privacy. Since then, we learned that Facebook is the biggest source of fake news in the world. In light of all this I have to ask, why do people still use Facebook?

As I see it, if you care about your privacy you would give up Facebook. Some say it’s an addiction. Maybe we need an AA for Facebook.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Negotiating drug prices

EDITOR: People in the United States pay much higher prices on prescription drugs than in the vast majority of other countries. The Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicaid negotiate with drugmakers, or place upper limits on prices they pay for specified drugs, lowering the cost to those agencies by billions of dollars annually. And yet bills in Congress over the years have failed repeatedly to allow Medicare to engage in such negotiations, even though the public is shown to be in favor by 87%.

The reason for voting no seems so blatant. Pharmaceutical companies have a huge congressional lobby, and they donate to campaigns so heavily that our elected legislators cannot resist the pressure. Their votes against such bills are in effect bought by drug manufacturers.

The only power we voters have, other than to pressure our senators and representatives to vote in favor of negotiated drug prices, is to elect people who will care more about the people they represent than their reelection bank accounts.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

This is ‘who we are’

EDITOR: In response to the Oct. 29 article headlined “Exiting officials cite racial bias,” I am asking Supervisor Susan Gorin to think more carefully about saying, “What has happened really contradicts who we are and what we are all about.” Because, sadly, what has happened does reflect who we are. We don’t want to be this, certainly, but we’re not there yet. Please, let us consciously and actively work to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our culture so that if we must say, “This is not who we are,” it will at least have the ring of truth.

SARA ANNA

Santa Rosa

Palacios should resign

EDITOR: One of the main reasons for being vaccinated against a communicable disease is to help prevent its spread throughout the general public. A person who will not, or cannot, get such a vaccination is a threat to public health. While we don’t know all the reasons Healdsburg Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios will not get a COVID-19 vaccination (breakthrough cases is not a valid reason), she is clearly not serving the public good and thus should resign from her position as a public servant (“Healdsburg council member: ‘I’m not vaccinated,’ ” Wednesday).

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

Climate discussions

EDITOR: An editorial cartoon in Sunday’s edition depicted the disconnect of burning fossil fuels to get to the climate talks in Scotland. I have been fighting for meaningful climate legislation for years now and have seen this critique far too often. We live in a fossil-fuel-driven environment, and it is necessary to function as effectively as possible using this infrastructure to progress toward energy production that is more sustainable.

Fighting Big Oil in our monetarily driven political system is the biggest challenge. We are fighting these interests when trying to legislate what is so blatantly obvious — transitioning away from fossil fuels. I believe we are witnessing the failings of capitalism in this battle. The free market is often touted as the holy grail of progress, but in this case I see massive drawbacks when bending to the will of the almighty dollar.

I have been evacuated three of the past five years due to wildfires. Locally, we have seen how our lives have changed due to climate issues. This is no longer a distant threat. Please think critically and beyond short-term monetary gains when debating the climate.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

County’s ‘turkeymander’

EDITOR: In her criticism of Rohnert Park’s rejection of the proposed 5th Supervisorial District boundaries, Suzie Baxman affirms the Rohnert Park position: These two areas don’t fit and don’t belong in the same supervisorial district (“Life in District 5,” Letters, Wednesday).

The redistricting commission says the proposed map is not a gerrymander, but it looks like a turkey lying on its side with its neck stretched out and head at the end, so let’s call it a “turkeymander,” formed by taking care of everyone else’s interests first and then jamming Rohnert Park into whatever is left over.

However, with 40% of the population speaking with one voice, Rohnert Park’s influence is likely to outweigh the remaining 60% scattered over a large rural area with a few small towns and communities. Rohnert Park will rule — just what we have always wanted.

PAUL LIBEU

Rohnert Park

