Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Rural representation

EDITOR: As a rural landowner in unincorporated Sonoma County, I’m concerned with the proposed redistricting maps being considered by the supervisors. For the 30% of our community who live in the unincorporated areas, the county is their only government. The significance of county-governed decisions, especially around land use and roads, is more impactful to rural residents than city dwellers who are primarily governed by their local council. However, only three of the 19 (16%) members of the redistricting advisory commission live outside city limits.

Further, federal law required the county to fast-track the redistricting process, and this haste hasn’t allowed for effective public input. We have had almost five years of turmoil brought on by natural disasters, housing insecurity and the pandemic. Our community needs stability, and drastic redefining of supervisorial districts will further exacerbate unrest.

While I support Roseland’s inclusion in the district that governs the city of Santa Rosa proper, there must be a less impactful approach to defining the other districts. Small changes to the five district boundaries can meet the inclusion of Roseland into District 3 while keeping all districts constant and maintaining communities of interest.

JENNIFER BERETTA

Santa Rosa

A Guy Fawkes Day for US

EDITOR: Observed in the United Kingdom every year on Nov. 5, Guy Fawkes Day — also called Bonfire Night or Fireworks Night — commemorates a failed assassination attempt from over 400 years ago. On Nov. 5, 1605, Guy Fawkes and a group of radical English Catholics tried to assassinate King James I by blowing up Parliament’s House of Lords. The plot went awry and all of the conspirators were executed. We in America could celebrate Jan. 6 as Donald Trump Day. We could hold bonfires, burn effigies and light fireworks to celebrate his failed attempt to blow up our Constitution.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Excessive regulation

EDITOR: Your Nov. 4 issue carried a story about the California attorney general appointing a strike force to address the state’s affordable housing problem (“Attorney general puts focus on state affordable housing”). A primary focus will be tenant protection.

Under current law and regulation, it is already difficult to manage rental properties and conduct evictions. More regulation from a hostile Legislature and regulatory oversight regime will further reduce the desirability of rental housing as an investment and, therefore, its supply.

Add this to the mandates that force investors to carve out large percentages of capacity for subsidized housing and you can easily see a poor investment environment and why so little rental housing is being built.

It is a depressing absence of common sense when legislators and regulators ignore the obvious contradiction of complaining about a low rental housing supply while at the same time continuing to pass laws and regulations that make that market even less attractive.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Risking others’ health

EDITOR: To me, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who shout that their personal freedom is under assault appear to be many of the same people who are pro-lifers, those who want to control all women’s bodies and choices. Excuse me for detecting more than a bit of irony there. Or, dare I say, a lot of hypocrisy.

The marching militant anti-vaxxers carry banners proclaiming, “My body, my choice.” Gee, where have I heard that before? Some brandish slogans like “my child, my choice” (referring to school-mandated vaccinations). Again, that sounds familiar.

The message I’m getting seems to be, “I want control of my body, but I also want to control your body and your choices.”

Is their choice to put their child (and any child he or she comes near) at risk of contracting COVID and dying? Is their choice to possibly contribute to the deaths of family members, friends, co-workers, strangers? They could be COVID carriers and not know it, or not care.

Leaving religious beliefs out of it, a pro-choice woman’s decision is personal and affects her, her body, her fetus and her family. An anti-vaxxer/anti-masker’s choice affects them and everyone else.

F.J. MEDINA

Sebastopol

The price of a meal

EDITOR: Just days after my copy of The Press Democrat contained a Redwood Gospel Mission donation request for a mere $1.87 to feed someone a Thanksgiving dinner, I read that someone was willing to pay $180,000 (ten thousand times more) to make reservations at a restaurant in Napa that isn’t even open yet (“$180,000 nets sneak peek at Slanted Door in Napa,” Monday). How incredibly ironic.

NAN WATERS

Sebastopol

Shipping by rail

EDITOR: Now is the time to strike while the iron is hot. For decades, the Teamsters union has allowed only a small portion of freight to be shipped by rail. Because of truck driving shortages, it’s time that the majority of long-distance deliveries be allowed to travel by rail and then to be picked up locally by local drivers. More trucks off the road and a much speedier delivery service.

HENRY COLEMAN

Sonoma

