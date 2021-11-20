Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Shot isn’t experimental

EDITOR: A reader writes that the COVID vaccine is experimental and has not had long-term study (“A ruthless mandate,” Letters, Thursday). The polio vaccine had one year of human trial before it was released for general use. The MRNA technology that produced COVID vaccines has been used in medicine for decades in cancer therapy. Plain and simple, it is not experimental.

Life is a tough sport. If people need long-term studies before making a move, they must never cross a street or wake up in the morning.

A virus can’t be controlled as long as there are people without immunity. Before vaccines the world had to rely on death to eliminate people without immunity or incarcerate (quarantine) the dying and anyone who had been exposed. It is public safety. It is about killing others if you don’t get vaccinated (or die or get locked up).

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Adapting to Will’s world

EDITOR: George F. Will presented two poorly reasoned bottom lines in his climate change column (“Peak hysteria on display in Glasgow,” Nov. 11). One, that imperfect or incorrect predictions from the past mean we can expect the same in the present, aka boy cries wolf hysteria. And two, that it doesn’t matter because we will adapt to the vicissitudes of nature even though this is human-influenced nature.

This view is positively nihilistic. Of course, we will adapt. How about if we had just stepped aside to let Germany win the Second World War, after all? We’ll adapt, right. Nothing really matters because we will always adapt.

The only thing that matters in Will’s world is small government, but by his reasoning, who really cares if the government is huge? We’ll adapt! Such a small-minded view for one who presents himself as an intellectual. It’s OK. I will adapt.

RICHARD SALZMAN

Sebastopol

A danger to police, public

EDITOR: The sideshows brought about by Sacramento-based cars and drivers shocked us all (“Police say sideshow groups from Sacramento,” Tuesday). Our police acted in a professional manner in a locally unprecedented crisis, since many of these drivers may have been armed or carried passengers who were. Nobody gains anything if a peace officer is seriously injured or, worse, killed.

Wendy A. Roberts made an excellent suggestion: use drones to record and do surveillance (“Take back our city,” Letters, Thursday). A quick check on Google shows drones with cameras don’t cost very much; six list for under $100.

Support the police in whatever measures are needed to arrest anyone who is using a vehicle in such unsafe events. At least one Oakland bystander has already been killed. Let’s not allow anyone else to lose their life because some moron tries outrunning a squad car at speeds approaching 100 mph on the freeway or anywhere else.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Inspired by artist’s work

EDITOR: I thought Kerry Benefield’s column of Nov. 7 was especially good (“Young Santa Rosa artists revisits war-torn Armenia”). It highlighted the work of Rima Makaryan, a recent Montgomery High School graduate. She has made two trips to an area that has been rife with sectarian conflict. Armenia and Azerbaijan have a disputed border, and the people along the border have suffered death, disability and displacement as a result.

Last winter, which was in the time of the most coverage of refugees and burned homes, Makaryan traveled to capture the faces of the displaced. This summer, she went back to promote art and creativity and strength in the same populace. The pictures tell the story.

I wondered as I saw the toddler poking embers in a primitive cook stove if injury might follow. I saw parents and a patriarch with infinite sadness on their faces. I saw a girl, looking a lot like my niece, painting a mural of butterflies and flowers with her younger cohort in the background providing a pleased team to the effort.

Thanks to Benefield, who reminds us of things each of us can do and some of us accomplish.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

The ‘general welfare’

EDITOR: I’m getting tired of people saying the COVID mandates are unconstitutional. The preamble to the Constitution says, in part, “in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare …” I think that vaccine mandates are a perfect example of promoting the general welfare.

We live in a (at least formerly) civilized society. Sometimes we have to do things we don’t like or want to do for the good of that society. When the polio vaccine was made available in 1953, parents stood in line to get their children vaccinated without questioning long-term effects. They didn’t complain about it being unconstitutional; they were concerned with saving lives.

Vaccines are never 100% effective, but the small number of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people has been in people with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the illness. The long-term effect in unvaccinated people, too frequently, is death. Hard to recover from that.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

