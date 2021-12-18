Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Playing games

EDITOR: What’s wrong with these people? The anti-vaxxers who disrupted the Healdsburg City Council meeting and cried “we won” when they got into the chamber, do they think this is a game (“Rally disrupts council meeting,” Dec. 7)? What did they win, other than risking everyone else because of their “freedom”?

Contrast this with the effusive thank yous from the people who waited in line to get their booster shots the other day with my husband. They expressed their appreciation to the woman who patiently and graciously administered the shots.

I’m sick of people taking a political, gamelike position about an issue that has caused so many, many deaths. They don’t want the vaccination, fine. Don’t get it, but don’t put the rest of us at risk, don’t put businesses at risk, don’t put our children at risk. We’ll respect their position if they respect the rest of us.

NANCY LoDOLCE

Sebastopol

See the big picture

EDITOR: To judge Sonoma Academy without the context of the big picture feels irresponsible, wrong and unfair. The articles zero in on some unfortunate events without acknowledging the love and respect that Janet Durgin and Ellie Dwight inspired among the staff, faculty, most students and parents.

They were devoted to students and had their best interests in their hearts. They aren’t being recognized for their vision, values and achievements. There has been no mention of the graduates’ contributions to the world, the financial aid given to close to 50% of the students or the brilliant faculty.

This reporting is devastating to the school community. They are one big family, and they are hurting because they are being vilified by the press.

I am full of compassion for the students affected. It isn’t for me to comment on these events as I wasn’t aware of the situation. I feel compelled as an alumni parent, a past board member and a past parent association president to offer the big picture. Sonoma Academy was a valuable community to me and still is. And regardless of this terrible situation I highly recommend this school.

SUSIE HAGEMEISTER

Sebastopol

A wish for democracy

EDITOR: Approaching the holidays should be a time to count blessings. However, the evidence concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for Donald Trump smells of a conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States. Our democracy, however fragile, is for everyone and not just for Republicans or Democrats or independents or a person. It needs to be defended and cared for.

Among Trump’s elected officials and supporters, it is disturbing that so many are so weak and so willing to sell America down the autocratic river of no return and destroy our nation and themselves in the process.

My hope for 2022 is that decent and honorable Republicans, Democrats and independents will band together to defend and care for America, even if it means forming a new American party. It will require people of strong character if they are willing.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

A missing factor

EDITOR: While your article about COVID-19 in the Latino community was well written and informative, it begs a question (“Latino community suffers brunt of losses,” Dec. 12). Financial, housing and food insecurity coupled with health and education disparities is a lethal mix that absolutely must be addressed and definitely contributes to the likelihood of any person dying of COVID-19. However, the vaccination rate in the Latino community was not mentioned. Even the word “vaccine” went unwritten. Vaccinations are widely available in this county. How does this part of the equation fit into the situation?

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Making women property

EDITOR: The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn the 50-year history of Roe v. Wade. Surely the Constitution of the United States does not, and the U.S. Supreme Court must not, permit the notion of Mississippi legislators that by the stroke of a pen they can subject the women of Mississippi to the consequences of the irrational passions of men, and thereby reduce the status of women in Mississippi to mere incubators for and property of the state. The precedent of viability in Roe v. Wade, which recognized the rights of women, should be followed.

MICHAEL HERMAN

Petaluma

Blues in Sonoma County

EDITOR: I enjoyed you Bill Bowker article (“Crusader for the blues,” Dec. 5) and the letter from Steve McLaughlin (“Sonoma’s bluesman, Dec. 7). Just to let everyone know, another Sonoma County blues show has been on the airwaves for 10 years: “Lady Spins the Blues,” hosted by Mary Carroll on KRCB (104.9 FM). As part of Tuesday Blues Day, her show is from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is followed by “Way Back in the Alley Blues” with Big Daddy Cain until midnight.

Carroll spins songs and tales of current blues, local blues and old-time blues. So local blues programming is carrying on in fine form. Please tune in and enjoy.

GUS CAMPAGNA

Penngrove

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.