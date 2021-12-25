Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The gift of Christmas

EDITOR: All infants born into a family, regardless of what kind of family, are meant to bring joy to their world. If joy is the response as the child grows, it feels valued. But if the situation into which it is born does not feel joy, the child grows to feel inconsequential, or worse. This is the meaning of Christmas for me.

I like to think of Christmas as a collective birthday where we share gifts and let each other know the joys of knowing and valuing one another. It doesn’t really matter if one celebrates the literal birth of Jesus or the meaning of birth generally.

Everyone who sees value in others can celebrate it no matter what belief system one embraces. The gift of Christmas is life itself in those around us.

DON SCULLY

Sebastopol

Comfort for animals

EDITOR: Got old blankets? Kindly give them to the Sonoma County Humane Society so animals have something to cuddle. They are sorely needed. Best practice is to quarter them and deliver them to the society at 555 Westside Road in Healdsburg.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Tibbetts’ departure

EDITOR: We want to thank Santa Rosa City Councilman Jack Tibbetts for staying as long as he has (“Tibbetts plans to leave council,” Dec. 15). He is a caring man who has done his best to help folks in Santa Rosa.

We met him a few times at meetings in Oakmont after the 2017 fire. He helped plan for the recovery and for possible future events. He followed through with many of the ideas that were shared with him and helped Santa Rosans be better prepared for disasters.

He is a rare leader in that he actually listens, with follow through to solve community concerns. His management of the Los Guilicos area set up for homeless people (his “regular job” as CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Society) has been stellar. Many lives have been impacted for the better because he knows how to work with different agencies to get things done. Another excellent trait for a community leader.

It makes us sad to see someone of his high standards leave his council seat before the end of his term. We had hoped that someday he would run for Congress.

CHRIS and SHEILA MORRISSEY

Santa Rosa

Omicron questions

EDITOR: It seems to me, and many of my friends, that there will always be variants of COVID. So with the hysteria about omicron, I’m curious. Couldn’t this just be another version of flu? I get a flu shot each year. Every year the flu variant changes. I’ve had my vaccinations and booster. They say if you get sick with omicron (if you figure that out, and don’t just think you have a cold) that your immunity is a thousand times better. So, could I say if I somehow get coughed on by someone with the omicron crud that I’ll be A-OK?

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Checking out charities

EDITOR: George Skelton’s column on checking out charities before you donate was welcome, but he missed the opportunity to give some resources for doing so (“Look before you leap on charitable donation,” Wednesday).

I was about to make a donation to a local charity that I discovered through a Press Democrat article about its work with homeless people. It sounded impressive. However, one good charity rating website — Charity Navigator — gave it nine points out of a possible 100 on finance and accountability ratings. By comparison, Redwood Empire Food Bank, was rated 100 on both measures. The financial scores reflect directly on the portion of donations going to programs versus administrative and fundraising costs.

Charity Navigator, while the largest evaluator of charities, does not evaluate all charities. Charity Watch is another evaluator that has ratings for some charities not included by Charity Navigator. If you only want to do some quick research on charities you are interested in, both of these are valuable resources.

MARTHA LYNNE

Santa Rosa

Subsidies for solar

EDITOR: It’s time for state regulators to curb residential solar incentives and stop funding the residential solar industry. Certainly, we need renewable energy to curb our use of fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But putting solar panels on individual roofs is a costly and wasteful investment for homeowners and an unnecessary cost for the rest of the utility customers who subsidize those solar-paneled homes.

Under the current subsidy rules, much of the cost for the electric wires and infrastructure that serve those solar homes is shifted from solar customers to nonsolar customers.

As of 2015, the Public Advocates Office of the California Public Utilities Commission calculated that nonsolar customers were paying, on average, $60 more per year on their utility bills to subsidize residential solar customers. Now it is far cheaper to build utility-scale solar plants, using large commercial roofs and parking lots.

And unlike 15 years ago, when the residential solar subsidy was instituted, we can now buy 100% solar energy from sources like Sonoma Clean Power. Homeowners should have the option of installing solar panels, but there is no good reason to make the rest of the utility customers pay for that privilege.

JOSEPH P. COMO

Sebastopol

