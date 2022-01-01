Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Support safe parking

EDITOR: I applaud the Sebastopol City Council for the safe RV parking site selection. I hope that the City Council also provides appropriate sanitation and power services, along with high fences with privacy slats, if needed, to buffer the neighbors who live nearby.

Having food stores and bus routes nearby will help the residents. The area is mostly commercial. The school is not close. As far as the liquor store being a problem (“Sebastopol safe parking,” Letters, Monday), there are liquor stores everywhere.

The negative letters define NIMBY. Because someone has to live in an RV does not make it a mess. I did not hear of disruption on Morris Street. These are people and families trying to make the best out of a less than desirable situation. They are not homeless; they live in an RV. Let’s give them our support while mitigating the local impact.

RONALD JENKINS

Sebastopol

COVID on tour

EDITOR: Cruise ships are pure hedonism — fine dining, events, meeting and engaging with people you’ve never met and will likely not see again (“Passenger: Cruise like ‘sailing on a petri dish,’ ” Sunday). Taking chances, eh? And one traveler was surprised, felt like she was in a petri dish?

Do any of those disembarking to say they’ve “visited” a country know that most island people are on lockdown and curfew because of COVID-19? That those destinations where passengers might spend a few dollars at a duty-free shop have few vaccines, limited access to free testing and inadequate hospital services? Nope, because they never spend time in any country. Never experience a local post office to mail a letter, eat in a remote cafe, watch a game in a local sports bar.

These islands are just part of a tour package and an opportunity for the coronavirus to do more harm.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Democrats’ reactions

EDITOR: ABC News said Harry Reid “was a liberal firebrand but not always in lockstep with the Democratic mainstream. He vacillated on abortion rights over his career and had a mixed view of gun control, twice opposing the assault weapons ban.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends. He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The nature of Harry’s and my jobs brought us into frequent and sometimes intense conflict over politics and policy. But I never doubted that Harry was always doing what he earnestly, deeply felt was right for Nevada and our country.”

Sen. Joe Manchin votes his conscience for what he deeply feels is right for West Virginians and the country, and his fellow Democrats vilify him.

Hypocrisy.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Ducking responsibility

EDITOR: Shameful. That is the only word to describe the careless and insufficient system to put the Chanate Road campus up for sale (“Developer’s real estate dealings weren’t vetted,” Dec. 22). How could the Board of Supervisors sign off on such an inadequate process to sell this prime piece of property? Thank goodness for The Press Democrat’s investigative work that has brought to light past problems with the new owner, Iyad “Eddie” Haddad.

What is particularly offensive is the way county and city officials who were asked to comment on the investigation were only too happy to pass the buck. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said, “I think everyone in county government will be happy to turn this over to the city of Santa Rosa.” Caroline Judy, the county’s director of general services said, “It certainly predated my tenure as a director, to get this property sold.” And Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming said, “It’s not perhaps the decision that I would have made. However, I wasn’t in the room.”

The degree to which our officials neglect taking responsibility is astounding.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

Don’t discourage solar

EDITOR: With climate change on the forefront, we need to take a stand against PG&E’s campaign to make it harder and more expensive for people to put solar panels on their roofs. PG&E and its allies are proposing to charge people who install solar panels new monthly fees. That makes no sense. We should be helping middle- and working-class people put solar panels on their roofs and batteries in their garages and basements. This is one of the best ways to control energy bills, avoid blackouts and help the environment.

PG&E has a track record of putting profits over people. Now it is putting profits over clean energy and fighting climate change.

Now is the time to encourage renewable energies, and not discourage solar. Say no to PG&E. Hasn’t PG&E done enough damage?

LYNNE MORIN

Santa Rosa

