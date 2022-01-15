Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Education for rioters

EDITOR: Whatever other sentences are handed down, I think all those who stormed the Capitol should be sentenced to education. Some will be incarcerated; some may be sentenced to house arrest; some may get off with only a fine and no time served. Regardless, all should be sentenced to at least 120 hours of education in an integrated setting, be it live or online, that uses the Socratic method of teaching.

They should be sentenced to a curriculum that includes courses in African American, Asian American, Spanish American and other American studies; Judaism; Christianity, Islam, cross-cultural religions and cross-cultural literature.

Further, their study work should include critical thinking as generally taught in philosophy departments and a basic psychology course that requires they write autobiographical essays that guide them to understanding how and why they came to embrace mean and hateful ways of dealing with others, as well as how their prejudices and biases evolved.

Again, the teaching methodology should be Socratic, somewhat seminar in nature, entailing a good deal of questioning and dialogue between students and teachers. I’m not talking group therapy here. I’m talking education.

KAREN FITZGERALD

Santa Rosa

Threats and terror

EDITOR: We are living in an era of civic division, anxiety and fear for the future. One recent development is often mentioned but hasn’t received adequate attention: anonymous death threats. U.S. citizens issuing death threats to other citizens is becoming ubiquitous. The anguish they bring to ordinary Americans and their families is not tenable. I’m particularly concerned about such threats issued to government officials and voting personnel.

These kinds of threats — to individuals and their families, including children — should be considered domestic terrorism. It fits the definition: to instill terror.

These threats also keep responsible and capable Americans from seeking elected office. Great public servants feel the need to resign from important posts, leaving these posts to partisan vigilantes.

I have asked our local representative, Jared Huffman, to consider bringing a resolution to the House of Representatives to declare the issuing of death threats to be terrorism.

KIT SCHLICH

Petaluma

Putin’s demand

EDITOR: As his troops amass along Ukraine’s border, Russian President Vladimir Putin demands a stop to any and all NATO expansion. It’s a bit like standing outside someone’s home with a flame thrower and demanding they shut down the neighborhood firehouse.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

An omicron fantasy

EDITOR: Andrew Haynes complains that we are overreacting to the omicron variant, likening it to new strains of the common cold (“Omicron overreaction,” Letters, Jan. 7). Orange County just suffered its third death of a child under 5 years old from the omicron variant.

Haynes’ fantasy that omicron and the inevitable new variants to come are not dangerous, and that we can return to life as normal, will not become a reality until vaccinations are available to everyone, and everyone who is eligible becomes vaccinated.

Unfortunately, we live in a world of capitalist greed and political weaponization of a public health crisis, preventing universal vaccination. Thus, we all suffer.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Democrats, fight back

EDITOR: To commemorate Sidney Poitier, we watched “The Defiant Ones.” He was often criticized for his moderate posture on racial issues. I disagree. I think his was the right approach, in his time and place.

We generally watch the “normal” (network) news from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Afterward, we usually watch Sean Hannity on Fox for as long as we can stand it. As a regular viewer, I can report that it is repetitive and boring. He and his guests regularly lie, cherry pick, dissemble and use juvenile name calling. They will say anything to bring down the Democrats, even at the expense of the well-being of our country.

The Democrats haven’t been fighting back. They are mimicking Poitier, being polite and following the rules. That style is not correct for these times.

Eugene Robinson’s Jan. 8 column gets it right (“Biden sets the stage for a battle for democracy”). He applauded Joe Biden’s apparent new attitude as demonstrated in his speech on the Capitol insurrection.

Let’s hope Biden and the rest of the Democrats continue along these lines. They must call out Trump and his enablers in the media and Republican Party for their lies about the insurrection, the pandemic, the economy and more

The gloves should be off.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Assessing responsibility

EDITOR: Statements by Jan. 6 committee members have been intriguing (e.g, that Ivanka Trump twice implored her father to stop the riot). It sounds like they have a pretty full picture of what happened that day and are researching events leading up to it. That may be more difficult with so many refusing to testify.

But without further work they have two great closing statements: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Feb. 13 speech saying that Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for what transpired on Jan. 6, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Jan. 13, 2021 statement: “Last week’s violent attack on the Capitol was undemocratic, un-American and criminal. … The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

Those words leave no doubt on responsibility.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

