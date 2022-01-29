Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Unity threatened

EDITOR: Unum, the sculpture planned to stand prominently in Old Courthouse Square, was chosen to embrace “themes of welcoming and inspiration, while relaying the Santa Rosa values of innovation and cultural inclusivity through its integral text,” which former Art in Public Places Committee chair Lisa Puentes said “will bring the community together … as a gathering place, a beacon for connecting with each other.” Love it, but …

Unum’s partner in the square will be new bronze castings of Ruth Asawa’s 1987 bas-relief fountain sculpture. Asawa was an esteemed, much honored American artist and force in art education. The legacy of her art, dedication and huge heart can be seen at ruthasawa.com. Santa Rosa will be honored by reinstallation of her work.

Love it, but the city art committee decision shows that the city’s vision of unity is threatened. Instead of Unum standing beside the Asawa fountain to form an integral expression of Santa Rosa values, the absence of the Japanese language on Unum would be permanent evidence of a betrayal of fleeting speech about cultural inclusivity.

The city’s leaders need to be truthful to the visionary ideas and words by revisiting the deficient choices for the languages of Unum.

ASHER R. SHEPPARD

Santa Rosa

A debacle in the making

EDITOR: The CalCare single-payer health concept is idealistic but not attainable. If, as proposed, California government assumes responsibility for California’s medical care, taking away Medicare, Medi-Cal and private insurance while attempting to finance it with higher taxes, it will be a catastrophic failure.

This concept is offensive, naïve and idiotic. California government cannot successfully manage anything. Just think back about the debacle of unemployment checks going to criminals, the Department of Motor Vehicles backlog, the information technology debacle at the courthouses, the debacle of high-speed rail and on and on.

Just ponder — do you really want California government managing your health care and insurance? I think not.

AUDREY J. CHAPMAN

Sonoma

A better choice

EDITOR: I read with interest the Close to Home column by sheriff candidate Dave Edmonds (“Time to fix the broken Sheriff’s Office,” Sunday). He wrote that the Sheriff’s Office he worked in for 30 years is systemically broken and that he is the “only candidate who knows how to run this office.” To prove this, Edmonds encourages readers to compare resumes of the candidates. I did.

I found out that Kevin Burke earned a juris doctorate from the UC Berkeley School of Law, becoming a prosecuting attorney after law school. I learned that during his 15 years as a police chief, Burke earned a master’s in public safety from Johns Hopkins University and led a police department his community respected. Wow, there really is no comparison here.

After examining the respective resumes, Burke seems to have a far better chance to create a Sheriff’s Office we can be proud of. Electing someone with proven expertise seems like a better choice.

JOHN FRIEDEMANN

Healdsburg

America’s ‘deep state’

EDITOR: America has a “deep state.” That a small minority exerts excessive control over our economy is not ideology; it’s a fact. After World War II, for 40 years, the benefits of America’s increased productivity was shared by all. Greed became normalized. Corporate and individual wealth targeted government successfully, ending, for the bottom 90%, our economy’s sharing of its productivity.

Since 1980, improvement in incomes and government assistance for the bottom 90% almost stopped. Hatred of government took root. Taxes on corporations and the wealthy supporting our government were cut in half. The benefits of U.S. productivity trickled up. The rich got much richer. In 2020, the CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies received 351 times as much as their average employees — a ninefold increase since 1970. The combined wealth of a few now exceeds half our population’s. America has achieved the greatest income inequality of any developed nation, as class mobility, the “American dream,” has fallen behind most.

Capitalism provides for freedom in a democracy for all, except the poor. Distribution of wealth has become problematic. Inequality, when unfair, destabilizes a society. Aristotle said that 2,500 years ago. Freedom and democracy can be improved, by taxing the rich. Government can “make America great again.” Build Back Better will help.

ROBERT D. McFARLAND

Petaluma

Social media’s damage

EDITOR: David Brooks wrote a column about our country’s widening divisions, which appear to be getting worse (“Why are so many of us behaving so badly?” Jan. 16). He finished by saying he didn’t quite understand it and had no answers as to what was happening. He did mention, in one brief sentence, social media or politics as the usual suspects. I think if he viewed our country before 2004 when social media became popular, and after that date, he could have solved his own quandary.

Not only is social media highly manipulated, it fosters all the false conspiracies out there — which are then spread by peers, making them somehow much more believable. It also fosters narcissism — everyone wants to be “liked,” which ultimately leads to selfishness and anxiety.

I hope Brooks reads this; maybe it will help with his anxiety.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

