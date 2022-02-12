Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Violating an oath

EDITOR: Republican National Committee statements:

— Jan. 6, 2021: “These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles.”

— Feb. 4: In censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

What? Those two representatives were and are doing what they swore a solemn oath to do: “defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” What happened to the rest of the Republican Party? Why are they abdicating the oath that they took to our Constitution? (I say “our” because as citizens of this country it is our Constitution.)

And don’t even get me started on voting rights. How can Republicans be against ensuring the right of all citizens to vote and still claim be upholding the Constitution? Not a single Republican senator voted for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act a couple of weeks ago. If Republicans in Congress are still trying to find those responsible for voter suppression and election fraud in this country, I suggest they look in the mirror.

They should all be ashamed.

AL PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

A case of ‘human abuse’

EDITOR: Just about the time you think things and people can’t get worse, along comes the likes of Jack Tibbetts and all of his associates involved in the Gold Coin housing project (“Crumbling compassion,” Jan. 30). Tibbetts should be absolutely ashamed of himself. What is the punishment for what can only be described as human abuse? I propose that Tibbetts be housed at the dilapidated property immediately and until it is completely renovated and livable. Then, he should be held personally accountable for the maintenance of the property as a form of community service for as long as the sentence would be.

STACY RODRIGUES

Santa Rosa

Time to protest

EDITOR: I want to give the Canadian truckers a tip of the hat for their bravery and solidarity (“Trucker convoy descends on Ottawa,” Jan. 30). More of us need to stand up like our brothers and sisters to the north and refuse to allow any more of our constitutional rights to be stripped from us in the name of safety.

Thankfully, most of us do not see the world as the TV and Twitter tell us we should. We have seen through the great COVID curtain of Oz and seen Gavin Newsom and the rest of his maskless ruling class there.

We are the ones out here every day, doing the jobs that need doing. We are who the elites refer to as the smelly people. We are the ones who must conform or risk losing all. Stand up and be heard. And if your voice alone can’t carry to the castle, then it’s time to assemble a choir.

MIKE TURNER

Two Rock

No one wins a war

EDITOR: There has been some discussion in recent letters about winning wars. I will put forth that no one wins a war. I don’t care which war we’re talking about, all participants lose something. Some may consider walking away with some spoils of war a win, but the word “spoils” says it all.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

COVID misinformation

EDITOR: I’ve been reading about musicians removing their work from Spotify over the COVID misinformation Joe Rogan espouses. I agree that censorship is wrong, but when there is a pandemic and a popular commentator is urging people to add to the spread of the virus, causing unnecessary deaths and long-term effects in some of those who survive, that’s where I draw the line.

Vaccines, boosters, masks and distancing have been proven effective in slowing this pandemic. Those who have followed the kind of misinformation that Rogan has been broadcasting have become victims themselves and have spread it to uncounted others.

We are still in a medical emergency situation, having reached 900,000 recorded deaths from the virus, and lies about vaccines being dangerous, masks being unnecessary and large gatherings being OK are only going to make it go on into the foreseeable future.

The fact that some media are using this for political purposes is despicable beyond belief. People who listen to Rogan, Tucker Carlson, etc., should realize that they are entertainers, not news people with any kind of expertise, particularly regarding medical matters.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

No accountability

EDITOR: Your editorial approving the criminal prosecution of PG&E rightfully asserts that the company needs to be held accountable for its years of neglect (“Another day in court for PG&E, Tuesday). Yet, despite multiple criminal judgments against the corporation, we have yet to see any real accountability. The California Public Utilities Commission grants rate increases and yields to the company’s demands to undermine rooftop solar energy, and investors continue to profit. Real accountability would be the breakup of the company with the liabilities remaining with the current owners — the shareholders — rather than passed on to new entities. That doesn’t seem to be an option. If the criminal prosecution cannot actually achieve accountability, what’s the point?

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

