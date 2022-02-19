Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A union of two schools

EDITOR: As a parent of a freshman student at West County High School, I am heavily invested in the future of the school, including its name. With the ongoing controversy over whether West County High should revert to the name Analy High, I wonder if we should consider a name that does not have any baggage. Why not simply Union High School?

The word “union” is literally right in the middle of the name of the school district, West Sonoma County Union High School District. One of the definitions of the word in the dictionary is “an act of joining two or more things together.” How perfect is that? Analy and El Molino High have joined together into one new high school. The new name: Union High School.

I understand the history associated with both schools. Nobody wants to lose that. However, there needs to be a compromise. The school board should seriously consider renaming West County High as Union High School. Let’s bring the entire community back together with a completely new name for our school, Union High School.

STEVEN SCHMITZ

Sebastopol

Trump’s ripped records

EDITOR: So former President Donald Trump had a “habit” of destroying documents (“Inside Trump’s paper ripping,” Feb. 6). What an innocuous word to cover criminal behavior.

As secretary of state, Hillary Clinton had FBI agents dispersed throughout the U.S. to interview witnesses when she was accused of deleting emails on her private server. Trump? The National Archives asked the Department of Justice to investigate the 15 boxes of documents Trump took from the White House in flagrant violation of the Presidential Records Act, which states that all these records belong to the public. The Justice Department refused and recommended that the National Archives inspector general (who has no power to legally demand records) do an investigation.

I’m exhausted by the extent to which Trump continues to evade justice, and I wonder, since he clearly feels no guilt about destroying records, has anybody checked to see if our Constitution has been taped together?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Stacking the deck

EDITOR: When prices go up in the normal course of events it is called economic growth, and it is considered a good thing. When wages go up, and business then raises prices to get a share (and more) of the wage increase, it is called inflation, and it is considered a bad thing warranting measures that result in wage decrease or stagnation. I am still waiting for someone to convince me that the deck is not stacked against the working stiff.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Finding a cure

EDITOR: Jason Kishineff’s comments sound more like “let’s smack Joe Biden” than concern for cancer patients (“A cancerous promise,” Letters, Feb. 8). President Biden and others, regardless of political preference, should be applauded for trying to find cures for an insidious disease, as many would benefit. I did not find the remarks by Biden and Rep. Mike Thompson “disgusting.” Rather than ridicule them, they should be thanked. More research and more funding are needed. I lost my husband, parents, younger brother and some friends to cancer. Everyone loses until we find a cure. Thank you to the scientists and medical people involved.

BRENDA LEVERSEE

Santa Rosa

Failing seniors

EDITOR: It was with great sadness and disappointment that I read that Healdsburg Senior Living’s skilled nursing facility had been closed by the state Department of Public Health Services. It is a shame that DPH had not demanded immediate improvements by the new owners, Pacifica Senior Living.

Until current management took over, there was a warm and innovative staff. One example is when they helped implement a successful program that created individualized music tapes that brought residents alive who were clouded by Alzheimer’s. When this former staff started leaving it should have sent a huge notice that there were major problems that needed to be handled. How long had these gross licensing failures been going on without being addressed?

Moving fragile skilled nursing residents is dangerous, creating transfer trauma, which can lead to death. Moving residents out of the county causes even more distress for residents and families. It is known that residents fare better when families make frequent visits. For DPH to not help residents relocate is further cause for alarm. Surely, DPH has knowledge of appropriate homes where residents can reside locally.

Perhaps Pacifica does not need to add to its 88 properties.

EILEEN BILL

Santa Rosa

A sign of things to come?

EDITOR: I found Monday’s political cartoon tragically hilarious. It showed the Democratic Party mascot throwing his COVID mask in the trash. A nearby yard sign indicated that it was being done strictly for political reasons. From what I’ve been reading in the papers, it looks very likely to me that the COVID crisis will come to an end this summer, making all the protocols unnecessary. Masking, social distancing, etc. will come to an end for that reason. Tragically and hilariously, all too many people will believe that it’s all about politics, and we’ll hear no end of that meme until after the November elections. I’m laughing and shaking my head in anticipation.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.