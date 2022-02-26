Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: During this past year I have noticed that many front-page articles which detail ex-President Trump’s transgressions in office, his legal difficulties, his rallies and his persistent lies are accompanied by his photograph. For example, on Page B3 (thankfully not Page 1) on Feb. 17, the headline stated “Biden orders visitor logs turned over,” but Mr. Trump’s photograph accompanied the article, not President Biden’s. For the four years of Trump’s presidency there were many photos of him in the newspaper. This past year, however, he has not been the president yet his photo appears so frequently as if he still were.

Mr. Trump was the most divisive president in our nation’s history and has led this country into a crisis in representative democracy. A step toward repairing the polarization that has overwhelmed this country would be more coverage of the positive actions the Biden administration is taking to reestablish this nation’s adherence to our laws and the Constitution, to provide economic benefits for all and to address the mounting problems that threaten to derail the gains that have been made over the last century. Please include President Biden’s picture.

KAREN KUBRIN

Sebastopol

What is forgivable

EDITOR: Shame on you, PD. Kicking off a weekend edition with the front page headlines profiling Dr. Sundari Mase’s reckless driving plea (“Health officer arrested in 2020,” Feb. 19). Sensational journalism like such tend to diminish Dr. Mase’s unwavering commitment to lead our county through the stress of a worldwide pandemic. Dr. Mase has consistently demonstrated her expertise, her precise scientific and analytical skills, and her tested leadership through the most unpredictable and dangerous health crisis that this reader can recall in her lifetime.

Was it smart for Dr. Mase to drive after consuming alcohol after a private, after-work event? Certainly not. But in my mind, such is forgivable, and arguably, not surprising after all we have gone through individually and collectively since the pandemic raised its ugly head. I am not sure I am so forgiving with the PD’s public degrading of this remarkable public servant.

DEBRA NEWBY

Monte Rio

Faulty mask policy

EDITOR: How does Sonoma County’s recent masking policy make sense? (In many locations such as grocery stores or other retail businesses, one no longer needs to wear a mask if that person is fully vaccinated.) Does this include boosted? If you are not boosted, you really are not fully vaccinated. Boosters are required to restore diminishing immunity.

It is unlikely that anti-vax people will keep wearing masks. So, how many of those who we now see unmasked indoors are not vaccinated? This is scary. Based on this faulty policy, we will see another upsurge in cases. What a surprise! I, too, am tired of the COVID mess, but wishing it away will not make it so.

The best thing is to “starve” the virus, then it will eventually perish on its own. This requires vaccinations/boosters and quality masking (N95, KN95) indoors. Otherwise, we will continue to have surges in infections and it will not go away, but instead will continue to mutate. Take the politics and wishing out of biology.

JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

Three points

EDITOR: Three things quickly. First, we have had solar panels for years. Every month we pay $12 to $19 for electrical service fees. At the end of the true-up period, we pay for grid use based on how much energy we sent to PGE and a boatload of other fees and taxes. It usually runs way over $200. We don't get use of the grid for “free.”

Second, the article about Dr. Sundari Mase was a nothing-burger (“Health officer arrested in 2020,” Feb. 19). And it was the feature article on the first page? This really reeks as a smear piece and is disappointing. If a person read the whole article, not just the headline or first page, you find out the DUIs, while not great, have nothing to do with her integrity or ability to do her job. The 2016 DUI was dropped and the 2020 charge she plead out and fulfilled all the court requirements. And she told her supervisor about it at the time. Someone had to dig this up and make it an issue?

Third, I did the comic survey but have one comment. There are only three comic strips I have on my fridge door. All three are from “Pearls Before Swine.” “The 12 Months of Covid,” “The KARS FOR KIDS” and the recent one about the media getting rid of controversial comics. Hmm, does Stephen Pastis know something we don’t?

SUSAN FUTCH

Sebastopol

Subtle bias

EDITOR: I’m interested to learn that Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy thinks the Petaluma Rainier connector is a great idea (”Opponents of Rainier crossing step up efforts,” Feb. 19), but I’d rather see his view clearly explained in an editorial, rather than subtly biasing a news story. Mr. Silvy starts his piece by calling the connector “Petaluma’s third time-saving route across town.” Yet later in the piece he notes that “latest studies show that a Rainier connector, without on- and off-ramps to Highway 101, would save just 12 seconds for crosstown traffic.” Twelve seconds: time saving?

Further on, Silvy characterizes the two sides of the issue as “progressive environmentalists” vs. “more moderate, development-friendly politicos.” No question Mike Healy and friends are development friendly, but describing them as “moderate” in this day and age when the middle is concerned about, and voted for, the environment inaccurately skews the political spectrum to the right.

Finally, as a Petaluman I’m delighted that The Argus-Courier and The Press Democrat are covering our important local issues. However, I’d like to see that coverage presented without bias.

CHARLES LITTLE

Petaluma