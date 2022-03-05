Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Planning for scarcity

EDITOR: The Feb. 15 drought article is further evidence that Sonoma County’s Groundwater Sustainability Agency needs to redo its 50-year precipitation forecast models (“Drought worst in 1,200 years”). We just experienced the two consecutive driest seasons on record, and the agency’s model predicts this won’t happen again for 50 years.

In August, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported that droughts are the top climate change risk in Sonoma County (according to FEMA’s data, the top risks are droughts, wildfires and flooding).

The groundwater agency’s ill-informed analysis is what county supervisors are using to determine how much development can be supported (casinos, new agriculture, resorts, housing). We need to plan like climate change is real. Stop saying we are in a severe drought. This is the new normal. Make development decisions that require water based on current rainfall and sustainable groundwater recharge rates. We are already overtaxing our groundwater given the number of wells going dry.

And all of this is before we factor in threatened and endangered species. We must set aside enough water to support all species in Sonoma County. We need to protect freshwater ecosystems and allow species to recover from the brink of extinction.

MARSHALL BEHLING

Sebastopol

Name all violators

EDITOR: There seems to be a lot of hand-wringing about whether information about Dr. Sundari Mase’s alcohol-related conviction should have been published. Of course, it should. She endangered the driving public, and there should be no privacy shield. The real question is, why is The Press Democrat protecting all the other people who are similarly endangering the public? The drunken drivers, red-light runners and speeders. They all create serious danger, and they should not be allowed to skate under misguided efforts to protect privacy. If they endangered the public, publish their names.

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Legitimate discourse?

EDITOR: If we are to believe what many have said about the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol activities, do we then assume that the current Russian incursion in Ukraine is legitimate political discourse as well?

PAUL THIELEN

Sebastopol

Overlooking long COVID

EDITOR: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new emphasis on hospitalization rates as a way to calculate COVID-19 risk utterly fails to take long COVID cases into account. Ten percent to 30% of those who get COVID develop long COVID, with varying symptoms such as heart rates that double or triple at random times, crushing fatigue, brain fog and others. Several studies have suggested vaccination may cut the risk of long COVID in half, but others have been inconclusive. Further, a recent article in the Harvard Gazette noted that “the majority of (long COVID) cases appear to stem from infections that didn’t require hospitalization.”

Given all this, it seems absurd — and misleading — to calculate risk as if hospitalization rates were the only concern. Readers wanting a more complete picture of the COVID risk in their area can consult covidactnow.org, which lists new case rates, infection rates and positive test rates for any county in the country.

LORI BARRON

Sonoma

Wine Country Puritans

EDITOR: Puritans of Wine Country, unite! A Sonoma County health official got a DUI, unthinkable in this bastion of temperance and well-being.

Thanks to the intrepid journalism of this publication, delivered with hush-hush tabloid overtones, old news was given new life as fodder for what looks suspiciously like a hit piece and makes me wonder: Does some connected person out there actually want Sundari Mase’s job?

Inflamed by The Press Democrat’s exposé, far-flung citadels of sobriety from the Russian River to the dueling plazas of Healdsburg and Sonoma; from politicos who enjoy support from alco-tourism and intox-ag; from the ranks of rosy-cheeked ascetics both libertarian and progressive; all ring with our strident cry: “Off with her mantle!”

And here’s the thing: She lives in the East Bay.

Thank you, Dr. Mase, for guiding us through this unprecedented crisis. Thank you for being human. Sorry for our entitled hothouse flower hypocrisy.

JEFF FALCONER

Agua Caliente

Zelenskyy’s example

EDITOR: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is proving himself as a great leader who loves his country and his people. When he said, as the Biden Administration offered to fly him out, “I need ammunition, not a ride,” my feeling for Zelenskyy was admiration.

He will not leave his people behind. Unfortunately, when we in the U.S. have weak leaders who have divided our country, crazy, power-hungry leaders will take advantage of the situation, as Vladimir Putin has, to do what they want. Is the U.S. next? Will China decide it’s time to do the same as Putin has done? Is the U.S. strong enough to stand up against its enemies? We live in scary times, and anything can happen.

There are two things that can unite a country. One is a pandemic. But that divided us more. The second is war. I hope it does not happen here, but only then will people realize “We the People” have to stand together.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.