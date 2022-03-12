Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Blaming victims

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to use the courts to coerce people into mental health and addiction treatment is a reflection of our enthusiastic embrace of blaming the victim.

It ignores the failure of our mental health and addiction services, which are both scarce and pretty much useless. It ignores the failure to understand that homelessness causes mental health and addiction illnesses, not simply the other way around. It ignores the reasons many people distrust, and thus reject, the currently poor services and housing offered.

If we want to end our housing and mental health crises, we need to provide mental health and addiction services that actually work, offer housing that is actually habitable and — most importantly — acknowledge that we are the root cause of this crisis because we refuse to pay for affordable housing and effective treatments or allow them to be placed in our neighborhoods.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

High cost of fossil fuel

EDITOR: If you had a guest who threatened to burn your house down, would you extend your hospitality or throw him out? While they supply our increasing energy needs, oil, coal and natural gas companies spew carbon into the atmosphere, polluting air and water, overheating our planet and causing extreme weather, which has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Fracking releases methane, which heats our atmosphere and poisons local aquifers. Leaks from offshore rigs devastate coastal economies, pipelines endanger Indigenous communities, and rising sea levels threaten coastal areas.

When their research proved that fossil fuels cause global warming, these billion-dollar corporations denied those facts and spent millions to lobby Congress, finance political campaigns, sponsor climate deniers and block efforts to develop clean, renewable energy.

Fossil fuel producers were the largest delegation at the Glasgow climate summit. Despite their promises, they continue greenwashing and, by raising prices, triggered inflation and sabotaged our economic recovery. You pay more, their profits soar.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a reminder of the danger in relying on fossil fuels, especially from unstable sources. Let’s clean our house by keeping fossil fuels in the ground and create good jobs by developing clean, renewable energy sources.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Biden’s America

EDITOR: Build Back Better. Does anyone truly believe that? Gas prices are over $5 a gallon and on their way to $7-plus. Food prices have become an obscene joke — just look at the discount prices at Costco. Unless you are an American passport holder the southern border is only a line on a map. Joe Biden’s stern warning to Vladimir Putin has sure made it better for Ukrainians or, wait, was that Iranians? Old Joe’s just a little confused about who Putin is burning alive. But he is going to hold somebody accountable.

FRANK SANDERSON

Willits

Feckless column

EDITOR: After a feckless and fact-free attempt to equate Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin, conservative columnist David Brooks wrote that “the No. 1 domestic policy for all Americans who care about democracy is to make sure Trump never sees the inside of the Oval Office ever gain” (“Trump remains a threat to democracy in U.S., Feb. 25).

He then laments Democrats’ lack of focus on issues that might have prevented these recent findings: “At the start of 2021 Democrats had a 9-point advantage when you asked voters to name their party preference. By the end of 2021, Republicans had a 5-point advantage” and “working-class voters are turning against (Joe) Biden.”

Rather than concluding, as Brooks does, that the solution to Democrats’ dilemma is more spending, he should be able to see that working-class voters have turned to Trump and liked the historically secure southern border, reasonable gas prices and well-stocked grocery shelves they enjoyed while he the Oval Office.

The column is Brooks’ opinion, but he does not appear to be alone in his dislike and fear of Trump. Could it not also be said that Americans who care about democracy should be deeply concerned about a cozy relationship between major media and a progressive ideology?

LEO LANE

Petaluma

A frivolous move

EDITOR: I keep reading about how moving the county building downtown will reinvigorate downtown Santa Rosa. Wasn’t rejoining Old Courthouse Square supposed to do that? I don’t see how having a few county employees possibly shopping or eating during their lunch hours is going to reinvigorate downtown Santa Rosa.

Putting up an 18-story building is going to make downtown Santa Rosa look and feel more like downtown San Francisco, not a homey inviting downtown area. The fact that SMART is within walking distance only helps if county employees live somewhere along the SMART line. I’m guessing that not all of them do, or the supervisors wouldn’t be including paying for parking spaces in their plan.

Spending that kind of money to move less than half of county employees is frivolous and should have been rejected immediately. Use the money to rebuild offices on property already owned by the county where parking is free to all. I bet you could rebuild a lot of offices with the cost of buying the Sears building.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.