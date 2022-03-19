Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The cost of divesting

EDITOR: The California Public Employees’ Retirement System is the largest U.S. pension fund. It holds $420 million in Russian stocks and $345 million in real estate in Russia. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on CalPERS to vacate any involvement in Russia. With the Russian stock market closed, and doubts about when or if trading will resume, an exit from Russian assets will produce substantial losses. Currently those assets are either illiquid or worthless. As is always the case, California taxpayers will shoulder the burden.

DON JONES

Santa Rosa

For an appointed sheriff

EDITOR: I see we will elect a sheriff this June. Can voters really know who is the best choice? It is time to change to an appointed sheriff who will be accountable in a timely manner to the county supervisors. Oversight of this office seems to be dictated by the union. A more empowered and accountable system is needed.

DAVID RAMPTON

Petaluma

Fremont’s cruel legacy

EDITOR: In 1847, under the color of military uniforms, John C. Fremont and Kit Carson, two California cowboy heroes, led a group of white settlers in the Klamath area on the first of several raids to kill local Indigenous people, who had occupied that land for centuries in peace, so they could have a clear path to mine for gold and to stake claims (called by some the American dream). On that first occasion, between 200 and 400 people — women, children and elderly, as well as animals, were murdered. This was just one of 400 such raids against native peoples in California alone.

The latest echo of cruelty toward the helpless and vulnerable was the forced removal of 75 unhoused folks from Fremont Park in Santa Rosa last year, an action I witnessed as police repeated this awful behavior in the name of law and order.

While folks are debating the niceties of how to reorder statues and trees in that park, maybe they ought to consider whether any park in Santa Rosa should be named after killers of natives.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

Watch your gas tank

EDITOR: The price of oil is very near that magical tipping point where its value will entice the very needy or unscrupulous to begin siphoning gasoline from one tank to another. It happened back in the late 1970s under Jimmy Carter. Note the prevalence of copper theft when the price spiked or the theft of catalytic converters for their valuable metals. So, just a heads up prior to the inevitable upcoming news items about this phenomenon. If you park on the street overnight, your tank may be pretty light in the morning.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Preserve SR park

EDITOR: I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer three years ago. I was devastated and didn’t know which way to turn. A friend took me to Fremont Cancer Survivor’s Park, where I visited regularly over the next couple years, often when I came to Santa Rosa for tests and doctor appointments. It filled me with hope and reassurance and guidance. There are messages on plaques giving words of important advice and meaningful inspiration. I am so thankful the park was there.

There was also a homeless encampment in the park and, having challenges of their own, the unhoused folks were respectful of my purpose in being there and of me. I was equally respectful of them. I grieved for them when I heard they had been cleared from the site.

The water fountain has a problem, but problems can become opportunities to adapt rather than destroy. How about filling the fountain with soil and planting a memorial garden to remember those who lost their battle with cancer?

And how could the city even consider removing that fabulous and inspirational art installation? If you haven’t seen it, spend some time with it before it is destroyed. You will find the park easily — it is bordered on one side by Hope Street.

KIT MARIAH

Guerneville

Fossil fuels still needed

EDITOR: I read Rep. Mike Thompson’s Close to Home commentary as the nation’s inflation report was released (“Blame Putin for rising gas prices,” March 11). As reported, the inflation rate was through February and only included two days of Vladimir Putin’s illegal war.

As a veteran who took an oath to preserve and protect this sovereign nation, I can’t help question Washington’s actions. Why were we buying oil from Russia, an adversary to our nation? And why are Iran, Venezuela and the Saudis being approached to sell us oil when they do not have our best interests in mind?

Currently, we are paying more than double for fuel. It has nothing to do with unexplored and undeveloped permits. It has to do with an effort to prematurely force this nation away from fossil fuels when there is no proven replacement or adequate supply.

With recent debilitating storms in our nation, thankfully there were petroleum-fueled power plants providing the needed energy. If the process for development is slow, then attack that process, but do it in a way that alternatives can be transitioned in gradually without destroying this nation.

JIM CARR

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.